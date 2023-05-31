Everwood Actor John Beasley Dead at 79

Friends and family are mourning the loss of John Beasley.
The Everwood actor—whose list of credits included appearing in nearly 30 films and over 20 television shows including the popular TV drama—died on May 30 at the age of 79.
John's son, Tyrone, told The Hollywood Reporter that his dad was in the process of undergoing tests on his liver before his health abruptly declined, with the actor passing away at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Shortly after their dad's passing, Tyrone's brother, Mike, shared a heartbreaking tribute in his honor.
"Man...you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong."
Mike added, "My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."
After embarking on his acting career in the early '90s, the Nebraska native's impressive résumé included appearing in films The Mighty Ducks, Crazy in Alabama, The General's Daughter and Firestarter, as well as more than a few notable TV roles in shows including CSI, Judging Amy, NCIS and The Soul Man.
Most recently, John—who is survived by his sons and wife of 58 years, Judy, as well as six grandchildren including NBA star Malik Beasley—appeared in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of The Notebook.
Ahead of the play beginning its run in Chicago late last year, the actor opened up about his latest professional chapter, noting his role as the older Noah "could possibly be the role of my lifetime."
"To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me," he told American Theatre in 2022. "If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I've had a pretty successful career."
As John—who founded his own theater in Omaha in 2002—noted, "I've paid my dues, and I know that. The foundation was already set."