Everwood Actor John Beasley Dead at 79

John Beasley, the actor known for his roles in numerous hit shows including Everwood, The Soul Man and CSI, died at the age of 79, his family has confirmed.

By Kisha Forde May 31, 2023 12:20 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and family are mourning the loss of John Beasley.

The Everwood actor—whose list of credits included appearing in nearly 30 films and over 20 television shows including the popular TV drama—died on May 30 at the age of 79.

John's son, Tyrone, told The Hollywood Reporter that his dad was in the process of undergoing tests on his liver before his health abruptly declined, with the actor passing away at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Shortly after their dad's passing, Tyrone's brother, Mike, shared a heartbreaking tribute in his honor.

"Man...you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong."

Mike added, "My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

After embarking on his acting career in the early '90s, the Nebraska native's impressive résumé included appearing in films The Mighty Ducks, Crazy in AlabamaThe General's Daughter and Firestarter, as well as more than a few notable TV roles in shows including CSI, Judging Amy, NCIS and The Soul Man.

Most recently, John—who is survived by his sons and wife of 58 years, Judy, as well as six grandchildren including NBA star Malik Beasley—appeared in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of The Notebook.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2

Pink’s Nude Photo Is Just Like Fire

3

Al Pacino Expecting Baby No. 4, His First With Girlfriend Noor Alfalla

Ahead of the play beginning its run in Chicago late last year, the actor opened up about his latest professional chapter, noting his role as the older Noah "could possibly be the role of my lifetime."

"To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me," he told American Theatre in 2022. "If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I've had a pretty successful career."

As John—who founded his own theater in Omaha in 2002—noted, "I've paid my dues, and I know that. The foundation was already set."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2

Pink’s Nude Photo Is Just Like Fire

3

Al Pacino Expecting Baby No. 4, His First With Girlfriend Noor Alfalla

4

Teresa Giudice Makes Explosive Allegation About Melissa Gorga

5

Everwood Actor John Beasley Dead at 79