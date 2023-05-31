Everwood Actor John Beasley Dead at 79

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and family are mourning the loss of John Beasley.

The Everwood actor—whose list of credits included appearing in nearly 30 films and over 20 television shows including the popular TV drama—died on May 30 at the age of 79.

John's son, Tyrone, told The Hollywood Reporter that his dad was in the process of undergoing tests on his liver before his health abruptly declined, with the actor passing away at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Shortly after their dad's passing, Tyrone's brother, Mike, shared a heartbreaking tribute in his honor.

"Man...you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong."

Mike added, "My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."