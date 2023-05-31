Al Pacino Expecting Baby No. 4, His First With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Al Pacino will soon say hello to a little friend.

The Scarface actor, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, his rep confirmed to E! News.

He sparked romance rumors with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif together.

Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was "no relationship" between her and Clint. As for Pacino, he and girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020.

Pacino's bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

The Godfather star has maintained a close connection with his kids, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was 2 years old.