Ted Lasso's Tearful Season 3 Finale Teases Show's Fate

Warning: spoilers ahead for the Ted Lasso season three finale.

Is it game over for Ted Lasso?

While there's been no official word from AppleTV+ or star Jason Sudeikis, the show's season three finale did offer a storybook ending for the titular character.

During the May 31 episode—aptly titled "So Long, Farewell"—AFC Richmond officially said goodbye to its beloved coach, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), who decided to leave England and head back to his son in the United States. But before he departed, Richmond had one more game to play against rivals West Ham United—a nail-biting battle which Richmond ended up winning in its final moments.

After wrapping up the game, Ted headed to the airport to catch a flight back to Kansas City—but not before one final goodbye with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) who bought a first class ticket, of course, to get through the security gate for a proper sendoff with her friend.

As for Rebecca's future, while she was contemplating selling Richmond completely (for billions of dollars), she ultimately decided to stick with the team and give 49 percent to the fans. "Well Ted, you're going home to your family," she said, "and I actually want to stay with mine."