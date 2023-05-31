Ted Lasso's Tearful Season 3 Finale Teases Show's Fate

Warning: spoilers ahead for the Ted Lasso season three finale.
Is it game over for Ted Lasso?
While there's been no official word from AppleTV+ or star Jason Sudeikis, the show's season three finale did offer a storybook ending for the titular character.
During the May 31 episode—aptly titled "So Long, Farewell"—AFC Richmond officially said goodbye to its beloved coach, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), who decided to leave England and head back to his son in the United States. But before he departed, Richmond had one more game to play against rivals West Ham United—a nail-biting battle which Richmond ended up winning in its final moments.
After wrapping up the game, Ted headed to the airport to catch a flight back to Kansas City—but not before one final goodbye with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) who bought a first class ticket, of course, to get through the security gate for a proper sendoff with her friend.
As for Rebecca's future, while she was contemplating selling Richmond completely (for billions of dollars), she ultimately decided to stick with the team and give 49 percent to the fans. "Well Ted, you're going home to your family," she said, "and I actually want to stay with mine."
After a tearful goodbye with Ted, Rebecca exited the airport and witnessed a young girl fall to the ground. As she rushed over to help her, the girl's dad also came running to her side. As fate would have it, the man ended up being the mystery guy Rebecca spent a night with in Amsterdam. (Thus, hinting at the trio's future together.)
Elsewhere in the episode, it's revealed that Roy (Brett Goldstein) is the new manager of AFC Richmond, though his future with Keeley (Juno Temple) is still up in the air, given Jamie (Phil Dunster) also confessed his feelings for her in the finale.
Professionally, Keeley and Rebecca have a new venture on their hands: a women's soccer team. The best friends gleefully cheered at the idea in one of the show's final moments.
As for where the rest of the squad ended up, Nate (Nick Mohammed) is back with Richmond and enjoying life with his girlfriend, while a smiling Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) is seen representing another team—his home country of Nigeria, after being denied the opportunity earlier in the season.
Meanwhile, after faking appendicitis to get off the plane to America with Ted, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) reunited with and married Jane (Phoebe Walsh), who is sporting a baby bump at their wedding ceremony.
As season three comes to a close, fans are still left to wonder if the show is over for good. Although, as Sudeikis exclusively told E! News earlier this year, there's certainly enough material for more Ted Lasso episodes.
"I think we have a talented enough writing staff, an incredible cast, tremendous production and post-production crew," he shared at the season three premiere March 7. "They definitely have the ability and there's plenty of water left in that sponge to squeeze out."
"All I know is that the story we wanted to tell and the one that we're telling, that's what we're here tonight to celebrate," he noted. "What happens beyond this, I won't know until this is all done."