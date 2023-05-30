The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey’s Locs and Hair Extensions Cost $150,000

Watch : Halle Bailey Getting LOTS of Celebrity Love for The Little Mermaid

Disney spared no expense making The Little Mermaid part of our world.

Camille Friend, a hairstylist who worked on the new live-action version of the beloved mermaid classic, revealed production spent six-figures on Halle Bailey's hair transformation, which saw the actress' locs take on Princess Ariel's signature red color.

"I'm not guesstimating, but we probably spent at least $150,000 because we had to redo it and take it out," Camille told Variety in an article published May 26. "You couldn't use it, and we'd have to start again. It was a process."

Camille said it was important to Halle, the first Black actress to portray a live-action Disney princess, to stay true to herself and her Black identity.

"I went to meet with Halle's family," she recalled. "Her mother is spiritual and they're a kind family. I started to understand who she was and why the natural hair element was important to keep."