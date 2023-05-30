Pink’s Nude Photo Is Just Like Fire

Pink is covering herself in sunshine.
The Grammy winner posted a cheeky snapshot of herself in nature on Instagram May 30, which showed the 43-year-old showering outside in the nude.
Pink had her hands reaching in the air while smiling for the camera and posing as water ran down her body. She drew a blue and pink star over and heart to cover her private areas.
Another vacation photo showed the "F--kin' Perfect" singer in a see-through banana-print bikini top while reclining in an outdoor chair.
So, what reason was Pink giving fans for her freedom in the woods? "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," she explained in the caption of the post. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tried to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies."
Carey Hart gave his wife the stamp of approval, commenting three drool face emojis beneath the pics.
And naked, outdoor showers are just one way Pink keeps her relationship spicy: She also recently gave her hubby of 17 years a sweet shoutout on stage.
While accepting the annual Icon Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards on March 27, the "True Love" singer reflected on her music, including her "muse" Carey, with whom she shares daughter, Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6.
"If he loved me perfectly," she said in part during her speech, "I would have nothing to say."
Carey echoed his wife's sentiments two months later, when he gushed over Pink on Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's Day to Mama @Pink," he wrote on Instagram May 14 alongside a slew of pictures of Pink and their kids. "Truly, the best I've ever seen do it. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. There is no hoop to big to jump through. Sometimes don't know how you do it all, but I know we are so grateful."
