Pink’s Nude Photo Is Just Like Fire

Watch : Pink Responds to Accusations of Shading Christina Aguilera

Pink is covering herself in sunshine.

The Grammy winner posted a cheeky snapshot of herself in nature on Instagram May 30, which showed the 43-year-old showering outside in the nude.

Pink had her hands reaching in the air while smiling for the camera and posing as water ran down her body. She drew a blue and pink star over and heart to cover her private areas.

Another vacation photo showed the "F--kin' Perfect" singer in a see-through banana-print bikini top while reclining in an outdoor chair.

So, what reason was Pink giving fans for her freedom in the woods? "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," she explained in the caption of the post. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tried to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies."

Carey Hart gave his wife the stamp of approval, commenting three drool face emojis beneath the pics.

And naked, outdoor showers are just one way Pink keeps her relationship spicy: She also recently gave her hubby of 17 years a sweet shoutout on stage.