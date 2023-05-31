The Best lululemon Father's Day Gifts for Every Kind of Dad

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most dads out there are simple. They know exactly what they like, and they stick with it. When it comes to Father's Day, however, that makes it seemingly impossible to find them the perfect gift. There's a fine line between success and failure when it comes to shopping for someone who knows exactly what they want.
Luckily, lululemon just dropped its Father's Day Gift Guide, and there are tons of stellar picks for every kind of dad. Whether he likes to golf or is a new parent, lululemon's picks for Father's Day has something for everyone. From pool shorts, polo shirts, joggers, belt bags and more, lululemon is the best place to find the perfect gift for Dad in time for Father's Day.
There are over 100 items to choose from in lululemon's Father's Day Gift Guide, so we narrowed down a few of our top picks below. Keep scrolling and get to gift shopping!
lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt
If Dad likes to be comfortable, you need to gift him this oversized t-shirt. The ultra-soft cotton t-shirt comes in many versatile color options, so you can pick the perfect shade that goes along with the rest of his wardrobe.
New Parent Backpack 17L
Looking for the perfect gift for the new dad? This new parent backpack is a stellar option. It has water-repellant fabric, lots of pockets for snacks, diapers, wipes and more, along with a removable pouch with a changing mat for on-the-go use. Talk about a lifesaver.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7-inch
These lightweight shorts are perfect for the dad who is always going for a run. It has a soft waistband, low-bounce pockets for his essentials and sweat-wicking material. There are 16 different color options to choose from.
Relaxed Tapered Trouser
These tapered trousers are comfortable, practical and versatile. The trousers can be dressed down with a t-shirt and sneakers, or elevated with a collared shirt and dress shoes, instead. Dad will get so much use out of them!
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Give Dad a wardrobe upgrade with this short-sleeve polo shirt. It's anything but your average polo. It's made with sweat-wicking fabric, anti-stink technology for those extra hot summer days and four-way stretch.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
Is Dad always on the go? If so, he needs this cult-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag. The bag is perfect for everyday use, workouts and trips. It has enough space for all the essentials, from keys, a wallet and, if he uses it on vacation, the whole family's passports.
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
This short-sleeve polo will be Dad's go-to piece all summer long. The versatile design, cooling technology and sweat-wicking fabric make it a must-have. It's especially perfect for the golfer Dad!
ABC Jogger
Joggers are always a good idea. These ABC Joggers are designed for everyday wear. The tapered look is comfortable, practical and sleek, making it the perfect pair to lounge around in or style for a casual ensemble.
Pool Short 7-inch
Get Dad ready for the summer with these swim shorts. They're perfect for all the beach or pool days ahead, and they come in 12 different prints and colors to choose from.
Restfeel Men's Slide
While these slides are meant to be worn after a long workout, you can gift them to top off Dad's poolside look. They're so comfortable, he'll probably wear them around the house all day long, anyways.
Trucker Hat
Dad will reach for this trucker hat all summer long. The sleek look is adorned with the lululemon logo, and it also has a breathable mesh back for those extra hot days. The look is available in black, camo and white.
