January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting a Dramatic Pixie Cut

Watch : January Jones Teases New Look for Will Forte

Betty Draper would never be as bold as January Jones.

The Mad Men alum recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation: An edgy pixie cut. On May 26, January shared a stunning selfie to Instagram of her new 'do, in which she went from mid-length, shoulder-grazing hair to a spunky short look.

In the photo, the 45-year-old tucked her tousled waves behind her ears, as she posed with her finger on her mouth and rocked barely-there makeup. She captioned her post with two scissor emojis. Later in the day, she cheekily hinted at the reason for her drastic change.

"Tom and I both shed for summer," she quipped on Instagram Stories, alongside a video showing a lizard shedding its skin. "I didn't eat my hair tho."

No matter what inspired January's style switch-up, it's clear her friends and followers were loving her new look.

Bridget Brager commented, "Let the hair games begin," while Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka gushed, "Hell yes."