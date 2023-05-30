January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting a Dramatic Pixie Cut

January Jones showed off her epic makeover, as she debuted an edgy pixie cut after rocking shoulder-length hair for quite some time.

Betty Draper would never be as bold as January Jones.

The Mad Men alum recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation: An edgy pixie cut. On May 26, January shared a stunning selfie to Instagram of her new 'do, in which she went from mid-length, shoulder-grazing hair to a spunky short look.

In the photo, the 45-year-old tucked her tousled waves behind her ears, as she posed with her finger on her mouth and rocked barely-there makeup. She captioned her post with two scissor emojis. Later in the day, she cheekily hinted at the reason for her drastic change.

"Tom and I both shed for summer," she quipped on Instagram Stories, alongside a video showing a lizard shedding its skin. "I didn't eat my hair tho."

No matter what inspired January's style switch-up, it's clear her friends and followers were loving her new look.

Her hairstylist Bridget Brager commented, "Let the hair games begin," while Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka gushed, "Hell yes."
 
Chelsea Handler added, "Ooh la la!"
Of course, January isn't the type to shy away from changing up her hairstyle. Last March, she debuted a bowl cut inspired by a throwback look of hers, writing on Instagram, "Revisiting my childhood self."

As for her most daring transformation? In 2020, she chopped her hair into a bob and dyed it a bright pastel pink.

Instagram/January Jones

January is one of the many celebs to kickstart the summer early with a fresh cut. Keep reading to see all of the epic makeovers.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

