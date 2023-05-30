January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting a Dramatic Pixie Cut

Betty Draper would never be as bold as January Jones.
The Mad Men alum recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation: An edgy pixie cut. On May 26, January shared a stunning selfie to Instagram of her new 'do, in which she went from mid-length, shoulder-grazing hair to a spunky short look.
In the photo, the 45-year-old tucked her tousled waves behind her ears, as she posed with her finger on her mouth and rocked barely-there makeup. She captioned her post with two scissor emojis. Later in the day, she cheekily hinted at the reason for her drastic change.
"Tom and I both shed for summer," she quipped on Instagram Stories, alongside a video showing a lizard shedding its skin. "I didn't eat my hair tho."
No matter what inspired January's style switch-up, it's clear her friends and followers were loving her new look.
Of course, January isn't the type to shy away from changing up her hairstyle. Last March, she debuted a bowl cut inspired by a throwback look of hers, writing on Instagram, "Revisiting my childhood self."
As for her most daring transformation? In 2020, she chopped her hair into a bob and dyed it a bright pastel pink.
January is one of the many celebs to kickstart the summer early with a fresh cut. Keep reading to see all of the epic makeovers.