Megan Thee Stallion and Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku Spark Romance Rumors With Sweetest PDA

Megan Thee Stallion may be heading into hot girl summer with a new man on her arm.

The rapper appeared to be Inter Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku's plus-one at the wedding of his teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo at Lake Como over the weekend. During the star-studded nuptials' cocktail hour, Megan, 28, held hands with Romelu, 30, as they mingled with guests around a waterfront estate.

For the occasion, Megan rocked a figure-hugging gold dress, stilleto pumps and a quilted Chanel purse. Meanwhile, the athlete donned a dark suit.

Later that night at the dinner reception, the "Savage" artist was pictured sitting next to Romelu as they cheered on the newlyweds in a video published by TMZ.

Neither Megan or Romelu have spoken out about the nature of their relationship, though the pair are each signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management imprint.

The sighting comes three months after speculation Megan had broken up with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine surfaced online. In February, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Grammy winner and Pardi, who first went public with their romance back in 2021, were no longer following each other on Instagram.