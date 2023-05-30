Sia Shares She's on the Autism Spectrum 2 Years After Her Controversial Movie

Watch : Sia Fires Back at Critics Over Autism Representation in "Music"

Sia is is embracing being on the spectrum.

The "Chandelier" singer shared that she is on the autism spectrum during the May 25 episode of Rob Has a Podcast, noting that her autism diagnosis came later in life.

"For 45 years, I was like, ‘I've got to go put my human suit on,'" the 47-year-old told host Rob Cesternino and Survivor alum Carolyn Wiger. "And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself."

Her diagnosis has allowed her to celebrate more parts of herself.

"Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of neurologicality you might have, or might not have," said the singer, who wed Dan Bernard earlier this month, "well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you're filled with secrets and living in shame."

She continued, "And when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything."