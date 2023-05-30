Love Is Blind's Paul Peden Reveals New Romance After Micah Lussier Breakup

Paul Peden is officially trying his luck with love away from any pods.
The Love is Blind season 4 alum hard launched his new romance with Geneva Dunham, sharing a picture to his Instagram Story May 29 of the new duo sitting on the edge of a pool, their backs to the camera while in Woodstock, Georgia. He fittingly captioned the post, "Georgia peaches."
Geneva reposted the snap to her own Story with the clever caption, "Love is pale."
And if there were any doubts to the status of the two, Paul put those to rest when he reposted Geneva's Story in which he has an arm wrapped around her waist, giving his new flame a kiss on the cheek.
This relationship revelation comes over a month after viewers saw Paul turn down fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar during the show's April 14 finale.
For Paul, the decision to not get married was made in the last possible moment.
When The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes asked when Paul knew he was going to say no, he revealed, "I didn't know until I was saying it. It was so frustrating. I would just swing wildly back and forth."
But despite that pendulum, Paul is confident with his ultimate decision.
"It was right," the 29-year-old continued. "In that moment, the truth came out of my mouth."
And though the two didn't get married on the show, they did try to give their relationship a chance away from the cameras. Alas, their romance didn't last.
"Ultimately the distance between us was too challenging," Paul, who is based in Seattle, said of his ex, who lives splits her time between Washington and Arizona. "That seems to have been the primary motivator. But there might be more to it, honestly. There might be a reason why I said no, there might be a reason why we're not dating. That's a little unclear at the moment."
Paul also revealed that he and season 4 cast member Wendi Kong gave it a chance after he and Micah broke up for good. And although Wendi and Paul didn't get much airtime during the show itself, Paul said, "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her."
So why didn't it work out between the two? As it turns out, there might be such a thing as having too much in common.
"It's almost too much," Paul explained. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."