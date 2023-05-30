Love Is Blind's Paul Peden Reveals New Romance After Micah Lussier Breakup

Watch : When Love Is Blind's Paul KNEW He Didn't Want to Say 'I Do' to Micah

Paul Peden is officially trying his luck with love away from any pods.

The Love is Blind season 4 alum hard launched his new romance with Geneva Dunham, sharing a picture to his Instagram Story May 29 of the new duo sitting on the edge of a pool, their backs to the camera while in Woodstock, Georgia. He fittingly captioned the post, "Georgia peaches."

Geneva reposted the snap to her own Story with the clever caption, "Love is pale."

And if there were any doubts to the status of the two, Paul put those to rest when he reposted Geneva's Story in which he has an arm wrapped around her waist, giving his new flame a kiss on the cheek.

This relationship revelation comes over a month after viewers saw Paul turn down fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar during the show's April 14 finale.

For Paul, the decision to not get married was made in the last possible moment.