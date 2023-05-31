The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart in Italy

Watch : Bachelorette Alum Andi Dorfman Is ENGAGED!

Andi Dorfman has gone from rose ceremony to wedding ceremony.

The Bachelorette alum married her love Blaine Hart in Italy on May 31, according to People.

"Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me," Andi told the outlet. "It turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn't have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!"

The magazine reported she wore a Karen Sabag dress for her big day. And as Andi previously noted, her wedding gown was her favorite part of the planning process.

"I mean, I am getting married for the dresses and obviously the marriage," the reality star joked to E! News in March. "But let's be honest: I'm having a wedding for the dresses. That's my favorite part."

Several members of Bachelor Nation—including Amanda Stanton, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Ann Sluss—were there for the right reasons and showed their love for Andi as she walked down the aisle.

However, when it come to the décor, the bride was happy to ditch the red roses.

"I never even liked roses, which is the funniest part," Andi told E!. "I'm one of those girls that I just like white, crisp flowers."