The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart in Italy

Andi Dorfman has gone from rose ceremony to wedding ceremony.
The Bachelorette alum married her love Blaine Hart in Italy on May 31, according to People.
"Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me," Andi told the outlet. "It turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn't have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!"
The magazine reported she wore a Karen Sabag dress for her big day. And as Andi previously noted, her wedding gown was her favorite part of the planning process.
"I mean, I am getting married for the dresses and obviously the marriage," the reality star joked to E! News in March. "But let's be honest: I'm having a wedding for the dresses. That's my favorite part."
Several members of Bachelor Nation—including Amanda Stanton, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Ann Sluss—were there for the right reasons and showed their love for Andi as she walked down the aisle.
However, when it come to the décor, the bride was happy to ditch the red roses.
"I never even liked roses, which is the funniest part," Andi told E!. "I'm one of those girls that I just like white, crisp flowers."
The location was also a symbolic one for the couple as it's where Andi and Blaine reconnected in 2021 after first meeting at a college party 15 years prior. Plus, it aligned with their passion for travel.
"We both wanted to do a destination wedding," she admitted. "The wedding that I want at 36 now is so much different than the wedding I would've wanted in my 20s, and I definitely want it to be smaller, more intimate....It's really a chance for us to push our friends to enjoy travel like we do."
The ceremony comes a little more than a year after Blaine popped the question on a beach in Santa Monica, Calif. in March 2022, with Andi noting on Instagram finding the one was "WORTH THE WAIT!!!!"
Fans began following the former attorney's journey to find love in 2014, when she appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor and then went on to star on The Bachelorette. Andi got engaged to Josh Murray at the end of her season; however, they announced their breakup in 2015.
"It was a crazy experience, but it was also very life-changing for me," she noted of her time in the franchise. "Now that I'm getting a little older, getting married, wanting to have kids soon, I think it's an experience that is going be fun to tell my kids about....Like, how many people can say their mom was a Bachelorette?"
And while Andi said there were "definitely some cringe moments" in her experience, it ultimately brought her to her rosy relationship with Blaine.
"Now that I'm getting married, I'm like, 'OK, so that's all what it led to,'" she told E!. "If I hadn't done the show, I wouldn't have moved to New York, I wouldn't have moved to L.A., I wouldn't have been in Italy at the time that I met Blaine. So it's, in some weird way, led me here."