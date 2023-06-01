Penelope Disick Recalls Cleaning Blood Off Dad Scott Disick’s Face After Scary Car Accident

Moments after getting into a car wreck, Scott Disick had a helping hand in daughter Penelope.
The Kardashians star—who also shares kids Mason 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian—recently detailed the accident that he was involved in while driving through a Calabasas neighborhood last August. As Scott noted, Penelope was a big help shortly thereafter.
"I was going up to pick [up] Mase, we were going to a movie," he told Kris Jenner on the June 1 episode of The Kardashians. "I was just coming up and driving by myself, which I was like, 'Thank God,' I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not like flat curbs, they're kind of like little lips. So, the wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it like pull a little. And by the time it pulled...I smacked into a pillar."
Scott recalled the car flipping over before coming to a stop.
"It basically hit and did a somersault forward," he shared. "Then hit, then landed."
After Kris remarked that incident must have "scared" him, Scott noted that he thankfully found comfort in Penelope after the accident: "Good thing I got P. She took care of me. She got all the blood off of me when she was there."
As the 10-year-old reiterated while making a downward motion in the middle of her face, "He had a lot of blood."
Even months later, Scott still recalls how his daughter leapt into action.
"She came down with a wet rag," he added, "She got my face all done. P was a big help."
After hearing the harrowing details, Kris expressed how grateful she was that the 40-year-old walked away with minor injuries.
"Scott is a great dad," she shared in a confessional. "He's so in love with those kids and you can just tell that the relationship that they had together is so delicious and that makes me really grateful because family is really what we value the most in my house."
