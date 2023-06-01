Penelope Disick Recalls Cleaning Blood Off Dad Scott Disick’s Face After Scary Car Accident

Watch : Kris Jenner Pens Loving Birthday Tribute to Scott Disick

Moments after getting into a car wreck, Scott Disick had a helping hand in daughter Penelope.

The Kardashians star—who also shares kids Mason 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian—recently detailed the accident that he was involved in while driving through a Calabasas neighborhood last August. As Scott noted, Penelope was a big help shortly thereafter.

"I was going up to pick [up] Mase, we were going to a movie," he told Kris Jenner on the June 1 episode of The Kardashians. "I was just coming up and driving by myself, which I was like, 'Thank God,' I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not like flat curbs, they're kind of like little lips. So, the wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it like pull a little. And by the time it pulled...I smacked into a pillar."

Scott recalled the car flipping over before coming to a stop.

"It basically hit and did a somersault forward," he shared. "Then hit, then landed."