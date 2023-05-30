Khloe Kardashian Captures Adorable Sibling Moment Between True and Tatum Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

It's time to keep up with Khloe Kardashian's little ones.

The Kardashians star posted an adorable array of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 10 months, to her Instagram Stories May 30. The snaps showed the siblings bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing while the two stared out at the garden below.

True dressed in a purple nightgown and tie-dye slippers, wearing her hair in a side braid with a pink scrunchie, while Tatum wore a light blue onesie. In another sweet picture, True and Tatum knelt down next to one another as they peered over the balcony.

Khloe finally announced Tatum's name on the season three premiere of The Kardashians last week. Before the big reveal, the Good American founder got candid on why it took so long for her to settle on a moniker.