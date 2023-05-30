Khloe Kardashian Captures Adorable Sibling Moment Between True and Tatum Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared sweet early morning snaps of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months, hanging out on a balcony in their pajamas.

It's time to keep up with Khloe Kardashian's little ones.

The Kardashians star posted an adorable array of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 10 months, to her Instagram Stories May 30. The snaps showed the siblings bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing while the two stared out at the garden below.

True dressed in a purple nightgown and tie-dye slippers, wearing her hair in a side braid with a pink scrunchie, while Tatum wore a light blue onesie. In another sweet picture, True and Tatum knelt down next to one another as they peered over the balcony. 

Khloe finally announced Tatum's name on the season three premiere of The Kardashians last week. Before the big reveal, the Good American founder got candid on why it took so long for her to settle on a moniker.

"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained in April on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

Khloe noted of Tatum, "He is a little chunk... I wouldn't have it any other way."

But followers got a sneak peek at apparently his nickname May 19 when Khloe's bestie Malika Haqq commented on an Instagram picture of Khloe holding Tatum,

Instagram

Days later, the wait for fans was officially over, as Khloe revealed her baby boy's name on the family's Hulu show, nine months after she gave birth. The 38-year-old had previously shared she would stick with tradition of starting with a "T" to match with True, but added during the May 25 episode, "Naming a human is really hard." 

For more of True and Tatum's cutest moments? Well, keep scrolling...

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy shared a sweet moment with Khloe's mom Kris Jenner, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

