Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Sending Her to Prison in RHONJ Reunion Shocker

Watch : Teresa Giudice CALLS OUT Melissa Gorga on RHONJ Reunion

Teresa Giudice just dropped a bombshell relating to her time behind bars.

During part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion on May 30, the Bravo star went to war with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga over their decade-long family feud. But Teresa shocked everyone the most when she repeated a rumor about Melissa and Joe Gorga she heard from ex co-star Jacqueline Laurita.

"Jacqueline told me so much s--t that you and my brother were doing," Teresa said before bringing up her and ex-husband Joe Giudice's prison sentences for fraud, which they completed in 2015 and 2019 respectively. "Joe's ex-partner, he didn't go to jail because he outed me. They were hanging out with him and they were speaking with him."

Melissa denied ever talking to the former business associate. "I didn't even know Joe Giudice's ex-partner," she stated. "This is like [when you said] Caroline Manzo put you in jail."

Teresa replied, "I take that back. I think you did." Unfortunately for viewers, Teresa's prison allegation ended with a cliffhanger.