Big Brother Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen

A new alliance has formed—and this one is binding.

Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather is engaged to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen, he announced in a May 29 Instagram post. The caption simply read, "May 27th, 2023," alongside heart and ring emojis.

Xavier, who detailed the day on his Instagram Story, proposed at Spanish restaurant MDRD, located at the top of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In the series of sweet photos, Xavier can be seen leading a blindfolded Kenzie to a balcony looking over the Grand Rapids skyline, which had been decorated with rose petals in the outline of a heart and letters spelling out "marry me" set alongside the rail. The happy couple was then greeted by a room full of family and friends to celebrate.

For the game-changing move, Xavier wore an elegant, plum-colored suit while Kenzie kept it classic in a one-shouldered black dress, a slicked back ponytail and gold accessories.