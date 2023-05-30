Big Brother Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen

A new alliance has formed—and this one is binding.
Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather is engaged to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen, he announced in a May 29 Instagram post. The caption simply read, "May 27th, 2023," alongside heart and ring emojis.
Xavier, who detailed the day on his Instagram Story, proposed at Spanish restaurant MDRD, located at the top of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
In the series of sweet photos, Xavier can be seen leading a blindfolded Kenzie to a balcony looking over the Grand Rapids skyline, which had been decorated with rose petals in the outline of a heart and letters spelling out "marry me" set alongside the rail. The happy couple was then greeted by a room full of family and friends to celebrate.
For the game-changing move, Xavier wore an elegant, plum-colored suit while Kenzie kept it classic in a one-shouldered black dress, a slicked back ponytail and gold accessories.
And to finish off her look, Kenzie added a stunning oval-shaped diamond engagement ring Xavier got from Rogers & Hollands. Much of the silver ring's design, which also featured smaller diamonds inlaid in the band, was up to Xavier.
"We went to the jewelers together," Xavier revealed during a Q&A with his followers, "but the ultimate design of the ring she left up to me."
And when one fan asked whether Xavier asked Kenzie's father for permission to propose, he shared the sweet way he included both of her parents in the milestone.
"I wouldn't have been okay with asking one and not the other," he answered. "I took them both out to eat and asked them both for their blessing."
After the couple's announcement was flooded with well wishes, Xavier made sure to acknowledge everyone for sharing their support.
"Thank you everyone for the kind words and congratulatory remarks," he wrote on his Story. "We are still over the moon right now!"