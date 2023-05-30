Yes, Kieran Culkin Really Wore a $7 Kids' Shirt in the Succession Finale

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

There's nothing ludicrous about this Succession fashion moment.

During the HBO series finale on May 28, Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy shocked fans after they discovered he was wearing a budget-friendly look—which included a $7 T-shirt from the kids' section at Walmart.

And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—Roman's top really is cheaper than your average margarita.

During a scene with his siblings Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Roman dons a blue shirt with three multi-colored stripes on the sleeves.

While the simplicity of the look didn't initially raise eyebrows—after all, the series is known for jumpstarting the quiet luxury trend—the show's costume department dropped the bombshell that Roman's outfit came courtesy of a kids' shirt from the mega-retailer.

"I can finally dress like a Roy," one fan commented on the Succession Fashion Instagram account on May 29, while another person replied, "The way I saw that shirt and needed to have it only to realize it's from Walmart."

Someone else added, "I did NOT see this coming, but I am here for it."