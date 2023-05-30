Yes, Kieran Culkin Really Wore a $7 Kids' Shirt in the Succession Finale

There's nothing ludicrous about this Succession fashion moment.
During the HBO series finale on May 28, Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy shocked fans after they discovered he was wearing a budget-friendly look—which included a $7 T-shirt from the kids' section at Walmart.
And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—Roman's top really is cheaper than your average margarita.
During a scene with his siblings Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Roman dons a blue shirt with three multi-colored stripes on the sleeves.
While the simplicity of the look didn't initially raise eyebrows—after all, the series is known for jumpstarting the quiet luxury trend—the show's costume department dropped the bombshell that Roman's outfit came courtesy of a kids' shirt from the mega-retailer.
"I can finally dress like a Roy," one fan commented on the Succession Fashion Instagram account on May 29, while another person replied, "The way I saw that shirt and needed to have it only to realize it's from Walmart."
Someone else added, "I did NOT see this coming, but I am here for it."
Although the affordable tee struck a chord with many in the comments section, others pointed out the significance of Roman's wardrobe choice, especially since he's sporting the look during a visit to his mother, Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), in Barbados.
As one user put it, "I loooove thinking he left a shirt there when he was a teenager on vacation and found it in a drawer."
Another person shared, "Proper attire for a stay at Mommy's," while someone else noted, "those random t-shirts that your mom hangs onto for when you come home to visit."
Of course, Roman's inexpensive ensemble wasn't the only surprising element. After four seasons of twists and turns, the finale ended with a bang.
"I went into the writing room for season four sort of saying, 'I think this is what we're doing, but let's also keep it open,'" creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in an interview published Feb. 23. "I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going."
"The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming," the Emmy winner continued. "I said to the cast, 'I'm not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.' Because I didn't want to bulls--t them, either."