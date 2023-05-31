Nordstrom Rack Has Jaw-Dropping Madewell Deals— The 83% Off Sale Ends Today

Turns out, the cutest summer styles from Madewell are hiding over at Nordstrom Rack for as low as $5.

By Ella Chakarian May 31, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Ecomm: madewell nordstrom rack deals

Although Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale has come to an end, there are still some incredible deals to shop from your favorite brands. As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens!

Right now, Nordstrom Rack has some jaw-dropping deals on Madewell dresses, denim shorts, t-shirts, jewelry and so much more. With up to 83% off the cutest summer styles from Madewell, this sale can't be missed. Whether you're looking for new statement earrings to add to your wardrobe for just $18 or adorable summer tank tops for just $35, you need to head over to Nordstrom Rack before all these effortlessly stylish Madewell pieces sell out.

The Madewell deals end today, so there's no time to shop like now. Ahead, find some of our top Madewell pieces from Nordstrom Rack for as low as $5.

Madewell Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Minidress

This wrap minidress has adorable flutter sleeves and a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. It's the perfect on-sale look for the summer that you can pair with heels, sandals, sneakers and minimal jewelry. It's available in plus sizes, too!

$88
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Poplin Sophia Peplum Tank

Live out your cottagecore dreams in this poplin tank top. The dreamy, effortlessly chic look can be paired with a slip skirt or a pair of jeans. It's on sale for just $35, so now is the perfect time to buy it for the summer.

$72
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Everyone needs a staple tee in their wardrobe. This ultra-soft, comfortable and versatile v-neck t-shirt is the perfect candidate. The cotton shirt can be paired with jeans and sneakers for a casual everyday look.

$20
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell The Perfect Jean Short Tencel® Lyocell Edition

Denim shorts are a summer wardrobe essential. Luckily, you can get this pair from Madewell on sale for just $45. Reviewers like the look because it's cute, great quality and fit well.

$75
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Jeanette Florentine Floral Top

Take florals to the next level for summer with this gorgeous smocked top. Everything from the puff sleeves to the flattering square neckline and hues of blue are totally perfect.

$75
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

These comfortable and versatile t-shirts are on sale for as low as $5. Get your hands on the ultra-soft wardrobe staple before they continue to sell out!

$20
$5-$17
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Relaxed Cotton Denim Shorts

These relaxed denim shorts are cool and trendy. The cutoff hem and gently faded wash gives them a casual and comfortable feel. Pair the look with sandals, blouses and more.

$75
$47
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Heather Button Front Dress

This black minidress is flowy and versatile. Dress it down with some sandals and a woven bag or elevate the look with strappy heels and statement earrings.

$118
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Chambray Bubble Crop Top

Add this adorable chambray crop top to your warm weather wardrobe ASAP. The "bubble" silhouette and dainty ties at the back give the look a playful feel.

$68
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Plaid Westlake Shirt

This plaid shirt is super easy to style. You can throw it on over a bikini for the summer, or wear it with denim shorts or sneakers. The look is currently on sale for just $30, and it'll be a wardrobe staple all year-round.

$80
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell 2-Pack Retro Daisy Enamel Ring Set

Madewell jewelry is the perfect whimsical touch for any outfit. These retro enamel rings are adorned with dainty flowers and made with gold-plated recycled brass. Made for stacking, the gold bands are versatile and eye-catching.

$32
$18
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Zigzag Earring Set

Get creative with your ear candy with this zigzag earring set that's currently on sale for just $5. The set comes with four gold-plated brass studs that can be worn separately or stacked.

$32
$5
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Puffed Large Hoop Earrings

These '80s-inspired hoop earrings will add the right amount of flair to any outfit. If you're a gold girly, you'll love the way the gold-plated recycled brass looks.

$32
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Stone Swing Statement Earrings

You'll fall in love with these statement earrings in no time. The gold, stone-encrusted trapeze earrings are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit that requires some extra oomph. Prepare for all the compliments!

$36
$18
Nordstrom Rack

