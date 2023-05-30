Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed With Dementia

The Carter family is giving a health update on the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
More than three months after President Jimmy Carter, 98, entered hospice care, it was revealed that Rosalynn, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia.
"Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life," a statement released by the nonprofit organization The Carter Center May 30 read. "First in the Georgia Governor's Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."
The group went on to detail why they felt it was important to share Rosalynn's diagnosis.
"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the statement continued. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."
On Feb. 18, the Carter family announced that President Carter, who is the longest living president in U.S. history, decided to spend his remaining time at hospice care at home.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," their statement read. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."
The group added, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
President Carter and Rosalynn tied the knot in 1946 and the two share four children together—John William "Jack" Carter, James Earl "Chip" Carter III, Donnel Jeffrey "Jeff" Carter and Amy Carter.
At the time of President Carter's decision to enter hospice, his grandson Jason Carter—Jack's son—took to Twitter to thank the public for their support.
"I saw both of my grandparents yesterday," the tweet read. "They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words."
