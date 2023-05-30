Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed With Dementia

Watch : See Prince William Meet With President Joe Biden in Boston

The Carter family is giving a health update on the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

More than three months after President Jimmy Carter, 98, entered hospice care, it was revealed that Rosalynn, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia.

"Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life," a statement released by the nonprofit organization The Carter Center May 30 read. "First in the Georgia Governor's Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."

The group went on to detail why they felt it was important to share Rosalynn's diagnosis.

"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the statement continued. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."