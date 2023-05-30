Ryan Seacrest Twins With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige During Trip to France

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige subtly proved that they're always in sync, twinning in the style department during a romantic trip to France.

By Kisha Forde May 30, 2023 6:33 PMTags
Ryan SeacrestCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Would Ryan Seacrest RETURN to Morning TV? He Says…

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige are tipping their hats off to their latest adventure together.
 
As for the proof? The 25-year-old recently shared a glimpse at her French vacation with the American Idol emcee, 48, on social media. Alongside a series of photos posted to her Instagram May 30, Aubrey captioned the couple's getaway pics, "In the moment."
 
Not only did she share a few indoor shots of the two hanging out amongst friends, but Aubrey also included a selfie of her and Ryan twinning, with the pair wearing matching fedoras on their trip.
 
Their latest romantic vacation comes nearly two months after the TV show host announced his departure from his daytime chair alongside Kelly Ripa at Live! Amid his final day on the show in April, Ryan received a sweet message from Aubrey in support of his next move.
 
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote alongside an April 14 Instagram post. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

photos
Ryan Seacrest Has a Million Jobs

She added, "I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment."

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2
Exclusive

WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Ryan Cabrera

3
Exclusive

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Declares She's Done With Melissa Gorga

And it's safe to say those moments start now. Keep reading for a look back and Ryan and Aubrey's romance.

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly recalled telling Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2
Exclusive

WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Ryan Cabrera

3
Exclusive

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Declares She's Done With Melissa Gorga

4

Elizabeth Holmes Begins 11-Year Prison Sentence in Theranos Fraud Case

5

See Sister Wives' Kody & Janelle Brown Reunite at a Graduation