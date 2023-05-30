Ryan Seacrest Twins With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige During Trip to France

Watch : Would Ryan Seacrest RETURN to Morning TV? He Says…

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige are tipping their hats off to their latest adventure together.



As for the proof? The 25-year-old recently shared a glimpse at her French vacation with the American Idol emcee, 48, on social media. Alongside a series of photos posted to her Instagram May 30, Aubrey captioned the couple's getaway pics, "In the moment."



Not only did she share a few indoor shots of the two hanging out amongst friends, but Aubrey also included a selfie of her and Ryan twinning, with the pair wearing matching fedoras on their trip.



Their latest romantic vacation comes nearly two months after the TV show host announced his departure from his daytime chair alongside Kelly Ripa at Live! Amid his final day on the show in April, Ryan received a sweet message from Aubrey in support of his next move.



"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote alongside an April 14 Instagram post. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."