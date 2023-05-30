Kylie Jenner Officially Kicks Off Summer With 3 White Hot Looks

Watch : Kylie Jenner SHUTS DOWN 2023 Met Gala With Red Hot Look

Kylie Jenner is taking the fashion capital by storm with a white-hot look.

The Kardashians star has made it her mission to officially usher in summer, as she's worn not one, not two but three all-white looks while vacationing in Paris. Case in point? On May 27, Kylie added her own sexy spin to the hooded dress trend—which stars like Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have recently donned.

But instead of wearing a long gown often seen on the red carpet, Kylie sported a one-shouldered white mini from Ferragamo's spring 2023 collection. As for the headpiece, it featured an attached hood that looked more like a scarf with its flowy, silky fabric and shoulder-baring design.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul paired her simple, yet striking getup with minimal accessories: Just black pointed pumps and a white micro-mini handbag. She kept the same vibe for her beauty look, opting for an updo with just one tousled bang peeking through the hood, in addition to wispy lashes, mauvy lips and glowy cheeks.