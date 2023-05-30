Olivia Holt Shares the Products She Uses To Do Her Hair and Makeup on Broadway Including This $7 Pick

We interviewed Olivia Holt because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Olivia, Olivia Holt. The Cruel Summer alum is currently starring in Chicago on Broadway as the iconic Roxie Hart. An interesting aspect of being in a Broadway show that some fans may not know about is that the stars have to do their own hair and makeup. That's right, there's no glam squad even though the makeup needs to last through singing and dancing on stage.
In an exclusive E! interview, Olivia shared her Broadway beauty must-haves. The star shared, "I was so nervous! I'm used to getting glam done before events or having a makeup artist on set. But I've learned lots of tips and tricks and great products for my skin type over the years that I luckily didn't feel too lost. And Roxie's signature look is a smokey eye and red lip, which I think is so classic and sexy."
Add some Chicago-style glam to your beauty routine with these tips and product picks from Olivia, including this $7 hair product with 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Roxie has a signature aesthetic that fans look forward to. How do you intend to put your own spin on her aesthetic?
OH: I love how fierce yet simplistic her look is, and I don't want to take away from that iconic moment with anything different. I played with some shimmer eyeshadow in the beginning of my run, but I felt it was too distracting and also took away from the era the show is in.
E!: If you have a pimple, what product is your go-to solution to make it disappear before show time?
OH: Any sort of drying cream or pimple patch usually does the trick. But I do everything in my power NOT to touch the little (or big) sucker.
Olivia Holt's Broadway Beauty Must-Haves
E!: The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Roxie. What are your go-to lip products for this role?
OH: I love MAC's Brick color lip pencil and I'll throw on a little of MAC's Dance With Me color for more of a matte finish.
MAC Lip Pencil in Brick
This lip liner is an intense golden red shade. Use this to shape, line, or fill the lips.
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Dance With Me
This liquid lipstick feels velvety soft on your lips and it delivers a matte finish. The shade Dance With Me is a deep cranberry red hue.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
E!: Blonde hair has been a signature look for Roxie. What hair products do you recommend to help maintain your blonde hue in between salon appointments?
OH: I get to wear a wig during my run as Roxie. Which is incredibly fun but also so helpful to keep my natural hair in good shape. We do 8 shows a week so I can't possibly imagine the condition my hair would be in if I was putting heat on it like that for every show. I do love an Olaplex hair mask though a few times a week.
This mask has 91,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 529K+ Sephora Loves, and 2,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It was also recommended to E! shoppers by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice included the product as a gift for her bridesmaids.
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave In Conditioner
E!: Do you recommend any hair masks/treatments/oils that revive your hair after styling it for shows? What makes this such an essential product?
OH: I love L'Oreal's No Haircut Cream. Helps with split ends and damaged hair. It has lots of vitamins and castor oil which is so good for your hair! I swear by it!
Olivia's pick has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder
E!: It can get hot under the stage lights. What are some sweat-proof beauty products that you recommend to help your makeup last throughout the show?
OH: I personally love to use Make Up Forever's high definition powder. Sets me good and also keeps me from sweating too much.
This powder has 35.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Lashify
E!: Do you have a go-to mascara that makes your lashes pop on stage?
OH: I actually only use Lashify, no mascara needed and my lashes look fun and full!
Shani Darden Skin Care Cleansing Serum
E!: When you're done with your performances, what products do you recommend to take off your makeup?
OH: I first start with gently removing my false lashes and red lip with a cloth and warm water, then I use Shani Darden Cleansing Serum which usually removes all left over makeup I have on.
Olivia's recommendation has 10.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
E!: What skincare masks or treatments do you love to prep your skin for a show?
OH: This may sound bananas but if my skin is feeling extra dry or tired, I'll simply take some greek yogurt and use it as a face mask to wake up my skin. Then I'll use the Shani Darden's Facial Sculpting Wand to depuff under my eyes or around my face. Then I'll use a Sonya Dakar Blue Butterfly Balm. Then apply some SPF.
This sculpting wand has 8.4K+ Sephora Loves.
