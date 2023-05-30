Olivia Holt Shares the Products She Uses To Do Her Hair and Makeup on Broadway Including This $7 Pick

We interviewed Olivia Holt because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Olivia, Olivia Holt. The Cruel Summer alum is currently starring in Chicago on Broadway as the iconic Roxie Hart. An interesting aspect of being in a Broadway show that some fans may not know about is that the stars have to do their own hair and makeup. That's right, there's no glam squad even though the makeup needs to last through singing and dancing on stage.

In an exclusive E! interview, Olivia shared her Broadway beauty must-haves. The star shared, "I was so nervous! I'm used to getting glam done before events or having a makeup artist on set. But I've learned lots of tips and tricks and great products for my skin type over the years that I luckily didn't feel too lost. And Roxie's signature look is a smokey eye and red lip, which I think is so classic and sexy."

Add some Chicago-style glam to your beauty routine with these tips and product picks from Olivia, including this $7 hair product with 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.