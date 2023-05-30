Sister Wives' Kody and Janelle Brown Reunite for Daughter Savannah's Graduation After Breakup

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown have come together to celebrate a family milestone.
The Sister Wives stars attended the high school graduation of their 18-year-old daughter, Savanah Brown, five months after they revealed that they were separated.
"Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up," Janelle captioned her May 28 Instagram post. "Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past-but all is well. Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings."
In one photo, Janelle posed with Savanah—dressed in a cap and gown—alongside, her brothers, Gabriel Brown, 33, and Garrison Brown, 25, and sister, Gwendlyn Brown, 21 who is the daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown.
A second snap showed a close up of the graduation girl smiling with Kody, who rocked his curly blonde hair loosely framing his face and a goatee, while donning a teal-colored shirt, gray suit jacket and a necklace with a dark blue stone.
Savanah's graduation comes after her parents shared they went their separate ways in December. In the Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody shared where he stood with Janelle at the time.
"I'm separated from Janelle," he said in the Dec. 11 sneak peek, "and I'm divorced from Christine."
Janelle also confirmed the breakup, adding, "Kody and I have separated."
In fact, she noted that the two had been separated for "several" months, with Kody chiming in that "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me."
So, is there any chance of a reconciliation in the future for Kody and Janelle—who tied the knot in 1993, and share six children together?
Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan during the Jan. 8 special that the separation is "pretty stupid for people who love each other huh?" However, Janelle didn't see it that way—she felt that there was no longer love between them.
"At this point, no. It's not," she replied. "It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and you stick it out. I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other and say, 'Really?'"
"I don't know. Things just really became sort of indifferent," she added. "Like, I just didn't care anymore."
And although Kody and Janelle have gone their separate ways,