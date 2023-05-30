Sister Wives' Kody and Janelle Brown Reunite for Daughter Savannah's Graduation After Breakup

Watch : Sister Wives Alum Christine Brown Is ENGAGED to David Woolley

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown have come together to celebrate a family milestone.

The Sister Wives stars attended the high school graduation of their 18-year-old daughter, Savanah Brown, five months after they revealed that they were separated.

"Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up," Janelle captioned her May 28 Instagram post. "Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past-but all is well. Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings."

In one photo, Janelle posed with Savanah—dressed in a cap and gown—alongside, her brothers, Gabriel Brown, 33, and Garrison Brown, 25, and sister, Gwendlyn Brown, 21 who is the daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

A second snap showed a close up of the graduation girl smiling with Kody, who rocked his curly blonde hair loosely framing his face and a goatee, while donning a teal-colored shirt, gray suit jacket and a necklace with a dark blue stone.