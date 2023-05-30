Pregnant Serena Williams Shares Hilariously Relatable Message About Her Growing Baby Bump

Serena Williams is serving up some humor alongside a peek at her growing baby bump.
Sharing a snap of herself from the front and the side in a form-fitting black dress during a recent Italian getaway, the 41-year-old tennis legend joked, "CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or...back."
One thing that is certain, however, is that she and husband Alexis Ohanian, parents to 5-year-old Olympia, have a little athlete on their hands, with the tech entrepreneur commenting, "This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere."
The power couple announced the impending arrival of their second child ahead of the 2023 Met Gala. In a glamorous Instagram post featuring the pair in chic attire for the illustrious event, Serena shared, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."
Friends and fans were overcome with joy about the announcement, but the funniest reaction belonged to Serena and Alexis' daughter, Olympia. Fearing she might tell someone the big news prematurely, they waited until the day of the Met Gala to share the surprise with her.
Recounting the revelation in a May 23 YouTube video, Serena admitted, "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant," she said, "but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out." Serena laughed at the memory and imitated Olympia: "'Mommy, you're fat.' I try not to take it personal 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, 'Um, am I?'"
That's when the pair knew they had to tell Olympia what was really going on. Serena and Alexis sat her down and informed her of her impending promotion to big sister.
"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?" Serena shared with her excited daughter, "Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."
Olympia's response was nothing short of heartwarming: "Are you kidding me?" She hugged Mom, exclaiming, "Oh my god! I'm so excited!"
She shot off like a rocket after screaming with joy, reappearing only briefly on camera to assure everyone, "I'm OK!"