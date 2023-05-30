Pregnant Serena Williams Shares Hilariously Relatable Message About Her Growing Baby Bump

Watch : See Serena Williams Share Pregnancy News With Daughter Olympia!

Serena Williams is serving up some humor alongside a peek at her growing baby bump.

Sharing a snap of herself from the front and the side in a form-fitting black dress during a recent Italian getaway, the 41-year-old tennis legend joked, "CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or...back."

One thing that is certain, however, is that she and husband Alexis Ohanian, parents to 5-year-old Olympia, have a little athlete on their hands, with the tech entrepreneur commenting, "This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere."

The power couple announced the impending arrival of their second child ahead of the 2023 Met Gala. In a glamorous Instagram post featuring the pair in chic attire for the illustrious event, Serena shared, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."