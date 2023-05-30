You'll Spend 10,000 Hours Obsessing Over Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Beach Getaway

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently traveled to the South of France for a trip with friends—including Justine Skye, Tems and Daniel Caesar—and the pictures are très chic.

Where are u now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber?

Well, recently, the "Never Say Never" singer and the model took a trip to the South of France with friends, including Justine Skye, Tems and Daniel Caesar. And of course, they documented the luxurious getaway.

Taking to Instagram May 29, Hailey posted pictures of herself soaking up the sun in a red bikini and swimming during a day out on the water. And if the intentions of the vacation were to have a good time, then it looks like she and her pals succeeded as she also shared a video of herself rocking out on a yacht with Justine, who noted, "If there's one thing me and Hails are gonna do it's dance on a boat." 

But that's not all. Hailey also offered a peek at the group strolling through the picturesque streets, sampling the wine and food, relaxing and just goofing around, with one video showing Justin carrying her over his shoulder. 

For her part, Justine shared glimpses into the getaway that showed pictures of her and her friends at the Miraval Studios, owned by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.

To see photos from the vacation, keep reading.

Instagram
Soaking in the Sun

Hailey took in some rays while sporting a red bikini, matching bow and sunglasses.

Instagram
Going for a Dip

And when it was time to cool off, she went for a swim.

Instagram
Cool Water, Warm Hugs

Although, the water was a bit chilly. Just how cold you ask? "The water was definitely below freezing," Justine wrote on Instagram Stories, "but it's cool."

Instagram
Dance Party

"If there's one thing me and Hails are gonna do," Justine wrote on Instagram, "it's dance on a boat."

Instagram
Bust a Move

What can we say? These two clearly love to dance.

Instagram
Friends Forever

The musician and the Rhode skincare founder are BFFs. As Justine noted on Instagram, Hailey has "my whollllle heart."

Instagram
Making Memories

And of course, they had to document all the fun times, with Justine writing, they'll "slay togetha foeva."

Instagram
Cruising in Style

For her OOTD, Hailey donned a red, off-the-shoulder crop top with white stripes and finished her look with denim shorts, gold earrings, sunglasses and a black belt.

Instagram
Taking in the Views

There's only one word for these city streets: magnifique!

Instagram
Say Cheese

"Just so grateful to be surrounded + inspired by people who I can genuinely call friends," Justine captioned the photo series.

 

Instagram
Hanging With Pals

Justine also shared a photo of Hailey and Tems taking in the scenery at Miraval Studios.

Instagram
Stunning Scenery

Seriously, how chic are these views?

Instagram
Taking Time to Relax

The purpose of this trip seems to have been to unwind and have fun with friends.

Instagram
Posing in Pink

Hailey took a selfie of herself rocking a pink top with ruffle sleeves along with jeans and a matching bow.

Instagram
Who's Hungry?

This slice of pizza has got that yummy-yum.

Instagram
Summer Fun

All in all, it seems like it was an unforgettable trip. As Hailey put it in a May 27 post, "All I know is, I'm about to have the best summer of my life."

