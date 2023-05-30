You'll Spend 10,000 Hours Obsessing Over Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Beach Getaway

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She's "Scared" to Have Kids

Where are u now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber?

Well, recently, the "Never Say Never" singer and the model took a trip to the South of France with friends, including Justine Skye, Tems and Daniel Caesar. And of course, they documented the luxurious getaway.

Taking to Instagram May 29, Hailey posted pictures of herself soaking up the sun in a red bikini and swimming during a day out on the water. And if the intentions of the vacation were to have a good time, then it looks like she and her pals succeeded as she also shared a video of herself rocking out on a yacht with Justine, who noted, "If there's one thing me and Hails are gonna do it's dance on a boat."

But that's not all. Hailey also offered a peek at the group strolling through the picturesque streets, sampling the wine and food, relaxing and just goofing around, with one video showing Justin carrying her over his shoulder.

For her part, Justine shared glimpses into the getaway that showed pictures of her and her friends at the Miraval Studios, owned by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.