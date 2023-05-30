Pregnant Chanel Iman Engaged to NFL Star Davon Godchaux

Watch : Chanel Iman's First Night Out Since Becoming a Mom

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are taking their relationship all the way to the end zone.

The model revealed in a May 30 Instagram post that the New England Patriots player proposed while the two are vacationing in Capri, Italy.

"The blessings keep pouring," the 32-year-old captioned the post, "grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go."

Chanel wore a gorgeous white, lace dress for the occasion while Davon kept it classic and cool in a white button down, black dress pants and a pair of Nikes. The series of photos are backdropped by a fence laden with white flower bouquets and a gorgeous view of turquoise waters and Italian cliffs.

The post shows Davon down on one knee, the two embracing with huge smiles, and a close up of the stunning ring, which features a sparkling rectangular diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in the band.