Pregnant Chanel Iman Engaged to NFL Star Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux, who are also expecting a baby together, have announced their engagement during a romantic vacation in Capri, Italy.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 30, 2023 3:45 PMTags
EngagementsCelebritiesChanel Iman
Watch: Chanel Iman's First Night Out Since Becoming a Mom

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are taking their relationship all the way to the end zone. 

The model revealed in a May 30 Instagram post that the New England Patriots player proposed while the two are vacationing in Capri, Italy.

"The blessings keep pouring," the 32-year-old captioned the post, "grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go."

Chanel wore a gorgeous white, lace dress for the occasion while Davon kept it classic and cool in a white button down, black dress pants and a pair of Nikes. The series of photos are backdropped by a fence laden with white flower bouquets and a gorgeous view of turquoise waters and Italian cliffs.

The post shows Davon down on one knee, the two embracing with huge smiles, and a close up of the stunning ring, which features a sparkling rectangular diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in the band.  

photos
2023 Celebrity Engagements

And this isn't the only milestone the couple are celebrating this year, having announced earlier this month that the two are also expecting a baby together.

In a May 3 post, Chanel captioned a maternity photoshoot, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one."

SplashNews.com

This will be the couple's first child together, and Chanel's third. The Victoria's Secret Angel is also mom to daughters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, with ex-husband Sterling Shepard. Davon is father to a son from a previous marriage, also named Davon

In a series of posts announcing their pregnancy, the NFL player hinted at this engagement by commenting on one of Chanel's posts, "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever." The comment was accompanied by a ring and heart emojis.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2
Exclusive

WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Ryan Cabrera

3

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Honor Daughter Zaya on Sweet 16 Birthday

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Chanel and Sterling split in 2022, and it was shortly after that she took her relationship with Davon public.

In an April 2022 post, Chanel posted a photo of Davon kissing her cheek while the two attended Coachella together. She captioned the update with a simple heart emoji, Davon adding more confirmation by commenting, "I love you."

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2
Exclusive

WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Ryan Cabrera

3

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Honor Daughter Zaya on Sweet 16 Birthday

4

Breaking Down Every Twist in the Natalee Holloway Case

5
Exclusive

Tour Paige DeSorbo’s Epic Closet Packed With Hidden Gems