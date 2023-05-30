Al Roker Makes Sunny Return to Today Show 3 Weeks After Knee Surgery

Watch : Al Roker's Emotional Return to TODAY After Hospitalization

Al Roker is officially back in the studio.

The longtime Today weatherman finally made his return to the NBC morning show on May 30, three weeks after undergoing total knee replacement surgery.

And you can bet his co-anchors gave him the warmest of welcomes following his absence.

"Look who's here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio," Savannah Guthrie said at the top of the broadcast. "You've got a brand new knee! How is it? Does it still have that new knee smell?"

Roker jokingly replied, "I don't want to go there," adding that his leg feels "all good" after the operation.

Hoda Kotb added, "We're so happy to have you back, Al."



Later, during Today's third hour, the 68-year-old shared some more insight into the severity of the procedure. "This was a more involved operation because they were taking a knee out and putting a knee back in," Roker revealed. "But that said, it's coming along well."