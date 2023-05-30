Al Roker Makes Sunny Return to Today Show 3 Weeks After Knee Surgery

Al Roker is officially back in the studio.
The longtime Today weatherman finally made his return to the NBC morning show on May 30, three weeks after undergoing total knee replacement surgery.
And you can bet his co-anchors gave him the warmest of welcomes following his absence.
"Look who's here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio," Savannah Guthrie said at the top of the broadcast. "You've got a brand new knee! How is it? Does it still have that new knee smell?"
Roker jokingly replied, "I don't want to go there," adding that his leg feels "all good" after the operation.
Hoda Kotb added, "We're so happy to have you back, Al."
Later, during Today's third hour, the 68-year-old shared some more insight into the severity of the procedure. "This was a more involved operation because they were taking a knee out and putting a knee back in," Roker revealed. "But that said, it's coming along well."
Shortly after the May.9 procedure, Roker gave fans an update on his recovery.
"It's stiff," he admitted of his new knee during a May 15 call to Today. "I had a great doctor, and all the nurses and staff, they were all terrific. And, so, we have been kind of hanging out. Just chilling, not doing anything, which I know a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact that is the case."
In between attending physical rehab three times a week, Roker added that he was binging The Mandalorian and Poker Face while resting.
Roker's most recent medical leave comes nearly five months after he temporarily left Today due to ongoing health issues. In November, he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his leg and lungs. And although he returned home for Thanksgiving, he was back in the hospital days later due to complications with his recovery.
Upon his Jan. 6 return to Today, he shared, "My heart is just bursting. I'm just so thrilled to see all of you and all the crew and everybody. Right now, I'm running on adrenaline. I'm just thrilled to be here."
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family)