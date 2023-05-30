Elizabeth Holmes Begins 11-Year Prison Sentence in Theranos Fraud Case

Watch : Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11.25 Years in Prison

Elizabeth Holmes is officially facing the music for her crimes.

The former Theranos CEO reported to prison on May 30, six months after being sentenced to 11.25 years behind bars and three years of supervised release for her role in the fraud case involving her blood testing company.

According to the Associated Press, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Holmes is currently in custody at a women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

Holmes, 39, was previously found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud in Jan. 2022 for allegedly deceiving Theranos investors.

"The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes' culpability in this large scale investor fraud and she must now face sentencing for her crimes," U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds in a 2022 statement after the months-long trial. "I thank the jurors for their thoughtful and determined service that ensured verdicts could be reached."

(At the time, Holmes was also found not guilty of the second count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and the jury reached no verdict on three more counts of wire fraud.)