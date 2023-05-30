Get $150 Worth of Clean Beauty Products for Just $36: Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, Osea, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you shopping for a gift for someone special? When is the last time you did something to treat yourself? If you're looking for something luxurious that's actually affordable for someone who loves to indulge in some great skincare, there's an unbelievable deal that you need to check out.
Bloomingdale's has a deluxe set of clean skincare products with a $150 value. Thankfully, it's on sale for just $36. At that price, you can get one bundle for you and another for a friend. This set has products from Peter Thomas Roth. Elemis, Joanna Vargas, OSEA, U Beauty, Jenny Patinkin, Alo Yoga, Decorté, and The Organic Pharmacy. The bundle comes with a gorgeous carrying case, which is great for travel and at-home storage.
This Bloomingdale's Clean Beauty Edit Deluxe Sampler is a great way to try new products without spending too much money. It's also a nice opportunity to stock up on some of your favorites.
Bloomingdale's Clean Beauty Edit Deluxe Sampler (over $150 value)- 100% Exclusive
Here's what's in this skincare bundle with a $150 value:
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
- Joanna Vargas Skincare Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
- U Beauty Resurfacing Compound
- The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant Face Gel & Serum Mini Duo
- Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum
- Jenny Patinkin Uplifting Heart Gua Sha Tool
- Alo Yoga Glow System Enzyme Facial Cleanser
Shoppers love this set because it's a great deal on top-selling products. Here are some reviews.
Bloomingdale's Clean Beauty Edit Deluxe Sampler Reviews
A shopper declared, "A perfect gift! This is a fabulous gift- and it's all clean beauty!!! It's something different and it gives the chance to try different brands."
Another shared, "Perfect samplers for clean beauty. Adorable case with lots of goodies all clean."
A reviewer said, "Good products. Great deal."
While you're shopping for skincare, check out this oil control mist that's a total game-changer.