Get $150 Worth of Clean Beauty Products for Just $36: Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, Osea, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you shopping for a gift for someone special? When is the last time you did something to treat yourself? If you're looking for something luxurious that's actually affordable for someone who loves to indulge in some great skincare, there's an unbelievable deal that you need to check out.

Bloomingdale's has a deluxe set of clean skincare products with a $150 value. Thankfully, it's on sale for just $36. At that price, you can get one bundle for you and another for a friend. This set has products from Peter Thomas Roth. Elemis, Joanna Vargas, OSEA, U Beauty, Jenny Patinkin, Alo Yoga, Decorté, and The Organic Pharmacy. The bundle comes with a gorgeous carrying case, which is great for travel and at-home storage.

This Bloomingdale's Clean Beauty Edit Deluxe Sampler is a great way to try new products without spending too much money. It's also a nice opportunity to stock up on some of your favorites.