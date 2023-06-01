Chrishell Stause, Chris Olsen and More Stars Share Their Advice for Those Struggling to Come Out

Watch : LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows to Watch During Pride: Fire Island & More!

Yes, it gets better as everyone from Portia de Rossi to Laverne Cox and Neil Patrick Harris has proclaimed, the initial viral video launching a nonprofit organization aimed at helping LGBTQ+ youth struggling with fear, rejection, bullying and loneliness.

But when you're in it, that only-up-from-here rock bottom can feel awfully scary.

"Telling your family is a huge, huge deal," Texas-raised actor Matt Bomer told OUT Magazine of coming out to his conservative Christian family. "I really view my life as divided between the time before I told my parents, and the time after. And the decisions I made, and the life I lived, before and after, are vastly different. It's night and day."

And though the letter he sent them ("I would have lost my sense of direction if I tried to do it in person") led to "radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months," and then "the blowup that I'd always feared," he has no regrets.