Chrishell Stause, Chris Olsen and More Stars Share Their Advice for Those Struggling to Come Out

Yes, it gets better as everyone from Portia de Rossi to Laverne Cox and Neil Patrick Harris has proclaimed, the initial viral video launching a nonprofit organization aimed at helping LGBTQ+ youth struggling with fear, rejection, bullying and loneliness.
But when you're in it, that only-up-from-here rock bottom can feel awfully scary.
"Telling your family is a huge, huge deal," Texas-raised actor Matt Bomer told OUT Magazine of coming out to his conservative Christian family. "I really view my life as divided between the time before I told my parents, and the time after. And the decisions I made, and the life I lived, before and after, are vastly different. It's night and day."
And though the letter he sent them ("I would have lost my sense of direction if I tried to do it in person") led to "radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months," and then "the blowup that I'd always feared," he has no regrets.
"We got that out of the way, and we got down to the business of figuring out how to love each other," he told the outlet. "I would say within a matter of years we started to figure it out. It was a struggle. It's a struggle for anybody to take their paradigms and set of beliefs and understandings and completely flip the script."
But for those looking to start a new chapter, we've got the backup.
To kick off Pride Month, we asked stars to share the best advice for those looking to live their truth and they came through. See what Andy Cohen, TikToker Chris Olsen and more celebs had to say about starting that all-important conversation.