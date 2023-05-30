Ireland Baldwin Reflects on Struggle With Anxiety During Pregnancy With Daughter Holland

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Ireland Baldwin is sending a heartfelt message to fellow moms.

The 27-year-old started a new chapter earlier this month, when she gave birth to her and partner RAC's daughter Holland. And now that she's settling into motherhood, Ireland—who's been very honest with fans about her experience—is reflecting on her nine-month journey.

On May 29, the model posted an image of baby Holland in bed followed by a series of slides in which Ireland opened up about the anxiety she experienced during her pregnancy.

"I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do. Not just by puking everywhere," she wrote. "As someone who suffers tremendously from health anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive. Every thought in my head pertained to hurting the baby. Hurting myself."

She went on to describe the many daily anxieties she fretted over, "Am I [having] too much caffeine? Did I bend over too hard? Was my shower too hot? Do my feet look swollen? Am I even going to make a good mother? I spent the last 9 months worrying about pulmonary embolisms, blood clots, pre eclampsia."