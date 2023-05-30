Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Honor Daughter Zaya on Sweet 16 Birthday

Watch : Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Zaya Wade's 16th birthday is already off to a sweet start.

And in celebration, dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union marked the major milestone on May 29 with social media tributes.

Taking to Instagram, the basketball star, 41, and the actress, 50, looked back at some unforgettable moments from over the past year, including Zaya's winter formal (where she wore a sequined Rodarte gown), her attendance and runway debut at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week shows and fun times with family. Gabrielle and Dwyane captioned their posts with the words "16" and "6Teen," respectively, each adding heart emojis.

And Zaya appreciated all the birthday wishes.

"16," she wrote in her own post, "so thankful for all the love."

It looks like she may have some big plans for this year, too. Just before Zaya turned 16, Dwyane posted a video and noted she was taking "business meetings at 15 years old."