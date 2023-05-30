Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Honor Daughter Zaya on Sweet 16 Birthday

Zaya Wade turned 16 years old on May 29, and her dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union celebrated her birthday with social media tributes.

Watch: Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Zaya Wade's 16th birthday is already off to a sweet start. 

And in celebration, dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union marked the major milestone on May 29 with social media tributes.

Taking to Instagram, the basketball star, 41, and the actress, 50, looked back at some unforgettable moments from over the past year, including Zaya's winter formal (where she wore a sequined Rodarte gown), her attendance and runway debut at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week shows and fun times with family. Gabrielle and Dwyane captioned their posts with the words "16" and "6Teen," respectively, each adding heart emojis.

And Zaya appreciated all the birthday wishes. 

"16," she wrote in her own post, "so thankful for all the love."

It looks like she may have some big plans for this year, too. Just before Zaya turned 16, Dwyane posted a video and noted she was taking "business meetings at 15 years old." 

photos
Dwyane Wade's Memoir: See Rare Photos of His Life

In addition to being dad to daughter Zaya, the former Miami Heat player shares daughter Kaavia, 4, with Gabrielle and has two sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9, from previous relationships. Dwyane also raised his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

To see more of the Wade family's photos, keep reading.

Instagram
Hair For It

"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," the actress shares on Instagram. "When I took my braids out she was like... now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids Come First

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," Dwyane Wade shared on the All the Smoke podcast. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."

Courtesy of Booking.com
Ultimate Defenders

After Gabrielle Union was fired from America's Got Talent, Dwyane absolutely had his wife's back. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't,'" he shared on Twitter after the news broke. "Over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show."

Bob Metelus Studio
Party Planners

When it was time for Gabrielle to have a birthday party, Dwyane had no trouble planning an epic '90s themed bash

Instagram
#WadeWorldTour

Wanna get away? The couple has been known for their amazing vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Pro

While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her award show debut. Spoiler alert: She was a total pro. 

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Clap Backs

After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane took to Twitter to slam Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Instagram
Best Dressed

When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew just the look to pull off with their baby girl.

Instagram
Round 2

But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.

Ali Rhodes Photo/Courtesy of sbe
Paying it Forward

Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One cause they support is close friend Holly Robinson Peete's HollyRod Foundation charity events. DesignCare 2019 included a performance from Gabrielle's AGT golden buzzer Kodi Lee.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Dynamic Duo

The couple that dresses fabulous together, stays together! Who can forget their Met Gala 2019 look in New York City?

