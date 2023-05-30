WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are still on the way down from celebrating their latest high.
A little more than one year after tying the knot, the WWE star and the "True" singer are expecting their first baby, the couple exclusively tells E! News. As Alexa shared, the pair were "shocked" when they found out they were expecting earlier this year.
"It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all," the professional wrestler, 31, noted. As for Ryan, 40, he explained that though they were "one million percent surprised," the couple simply "couldn't be more excited."
"We Facetimed my mom immediately," Alexa added. "And then shared the news with Ryan's family."
As for how the couple—who got married in April 2022 after more than two years of dating—celebrated the big news with those closest to them?
"Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A.," Ryan shared, "and one in Orlando."
But the fun didn't stop there, as the two—whose baby is expected to arrive this December—decided to also share a peek at their exciting journey with fans in a special way.
"We shot a video with our friend Neil Fernandez, which is a spoof of the Friends episode where Rachel tells Ross she's expecting," the "On the Way Down" artist explained. "Friends is one of our favorite shows and, as you saw with our prom video, we like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways."
And if you're wondering whether Alexa has had to wrestle with any food cravings so far, she has—with two dishes in particular winning her heart. "Macaroni & Cheese," she said, "and French Fries."
See the couple's cute reveal in the video above—and keep reading for even more sweet photos from the soon-to-be parents.