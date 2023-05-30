WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Watch : Alexa Bliss Unleashes Fidget Spinners on the "Total Divas"

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are still on the way down from celebrating their latest high.



A little more than one year after tying the knot, the WWE star and the "True" singer are expecting their first baby, the couple exclusively tells E! News. As Alexa shared, the pair were "shocked" when they found out they were expecting earlier this year.



"It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all," the professional wrestler, 31, noted. As for Ryan, 40, he explained that though they were "one million percent surprised," the couple simply "couldn't be more excited."

"We Facetimed my mom immediately," Alexa added. "And then shared the news with Ryan's family."



As for how the couple—who got married in April 2022 after more than two years of dating—celebrated the big news with those closest to them?

"Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A.," Ryan shared, "and one in Orlando."