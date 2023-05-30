Exclusive

WWE's Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Ryan Cabrera

A little more than a year after tying the knot, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are heading into a new chapter: The WWE star and the singer are expecting their first baby.

By Kisha Forde May 30, 2023 3:00 PM
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are still on the way down from celebrating their latest high.
 
A little more than one year after tying the knot, the WWE star and the "True" singer are expecting their first baby, the couple exclusively tells E! News. As Alexa shared, the pair were "shocked" when they found out they were expecting earlier this year.
 
"It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all," the professional wrestler, 31, noted. As for Ryan, 40, he explained that though they were "one million percent surprised," the couple simply "couldn't be more excited."

"We Facetimed my mom immediately," Alexa added. "And then shared the news with Ryan's family."
 
As for how the couple—who got married in April 2022 after more than two years of dating—celebrated the big news with those closest to them?

"Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A.," Ryan shared, "and one in Orlando."

2023 Celebrity Babies

But the fun didn't stop there, as the two—whose baby is expected to arrive this December—decided to also share a peek at their exciting journey with fans in a special way.
 
"We shot a video with our friend Neil Fernandez, which is a spoof of the Friends episode where Rachel tells Ross she's expecting," the "On the Way Down" artist explained. "Friends is one of our favorite shows and, as you saw with our prom video, we like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways."

And if you're wondering whether Alexa has had to wrestle with any food cravings so far, she has—with two dishes in particular winning her heart. "Macaroni & Cheese," she said, "and French Fries."

See the couple's cute reveal in the video above—and keep reading for even more sweet photos from the soon-to-be parents.

Party of 3

The WWE champ told E! News that their baby news was a "total surprise" when they found out in late March.

Expecting to Pop This Winter!

As the two revealed in decorative fashion, their baby is expected to arrive in December 2023.

The One Where They Became Parents

Ever the Friends fans, the wrestling star and "Photo" singer decided to reveal their big news with a play on their favorite TV show in his latest video.

40 Kinds of Happiness

The performer showed his playful side, posing next to his wife with a faked-out tummy to match.

Spend It With You

As the couple revealed, they celebrated their news not once but twice—and with good reason. "Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A.," Ryan shared, "and one in Orlando."

Worth It

As Ryan and Alexa, who were seen posing with champagne glasses alongside a sign that read, "Do Not Refill Until December," noted, "We like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways."

 

