Orlando Bloom's Shirtless Style Leaves Katy Perry Walking on Air

While attending the 2023 Cannes Films Festival, Orlando Bloom wore a suit with no shirt underneath. Katy Perry was unconditionally a fan of the look, writing on Instagram, "YAAAssss nooo shirttt."

Fine, fresh, fierce, Orlando Bloom has got it on lock—according to Katy Perry.

The "California Gurls" singer let her praise for the Carnival Row actor roar after seeing his look for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Last Friday night—er, rather during the day—Orlando attended the photo call for his new movie Gran Turismo in Cannes, France. For the May 26 event, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum wore a cream suit with green and blue stripes down the front, choosing to forgo a shirt underneath. And Katy was all for his OOTD. 

"YAAAssss nooo shirttt," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a video shared by a consulting agency laChambre, "hawwwt diggityyyy dawwwg @orlandobloom."

Of course, Katy's level of attraction to Orlando has never been hot n cold. On the contrary, the "Wide Awake" artist has always let her love for her fiancé—with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2—shine like a firework.

Like when Orlando posted a shirtless snap of himself working out to Instagram in July, and Katy replied, "Babe where did you put the cortisone cream I have a heat rash." Or when he bared his abs in a 2018 social media post, and she commented, "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on."

Instagram

And it's not just Orlando's looks that Katy loves—it's also his heart. "Orlando and I's initials are O.K," she wrote on Instagram in April. "We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom."

Orlando lets his feelings be known, too—like when he praised Katy's performance at King Charles III's coronation concert earlier this month.

"Immensely proud of you my my [sic] love," the Lord of the Rings star wrote on Instagram May 8. "You always bring the light."

To see more of their cutest moments from over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram / Katy Perry
PDA Alert

The singer posted on Instagram this photo of her and the actor sharing an intimate moment by the pool at a Turkish resort over the Fourth of July 2021 holiday.

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Splash News
Tropical Twosome

It was officially time to sound off a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.

AKM-GSI
Love in NYC

After being spotted together in Hawaii, the two stepped out amid romance speculation for a nice dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Splash News
Sunset Smooch

There was no more hiding their steamy romance once the adorable couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Haute Couple

At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's haute couture look was only outshined by her hot boyfriend.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Birthday Girl

In October 2018, the duo partied all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

BACKGRID
Power Couples Unite

Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the exclusive Oscars party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.

Roger / BACKGRID
Coachella Cuties

The cute couple were spotted at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing the night away to artists like Childish Gambino.

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

