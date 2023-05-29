Orlando Bloom's Shirtless Style Leaves Katy Perry Walking on Air

Fine, fresh, fierce, Orlando Bloom has got it on lock—according to Katy Perry.
The "California Gurls" singer let her praise for the Carnival Row actor roar after seeing his look for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
Last Friday night—er, rather during the day—Orlando attended the photo call for his new movie Gran Turismo in Cannes, France. For the May 26 event, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum wore a cream suit with green and blue stripes down the front, choosing to forgo a shirt underneath. And Katy was all for his OOTD.
"YAAAssss nooo shirttt," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a video shared by a consulting agency laChambre, "hawwwt diggityyyy dawwwg @orlandobloom."
Of course, Katy's level of attraction to Orlando has never been hot n cold. On the contrary, the "Wide Awake" artist has always let her love for her fiancé—with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2—shine like a firework.
Like when Orlando posted a shirtless snap of himself working out to Instagram in July, and Katy replied, "Babe where did you put the cortisone cream I have a heat rash." Or when he bared his abs in a 2018 social media post, and she commented, "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on."
And it's not just Orlando's looks that Katy loves—it's also his heart. "Orlando and I's initials are O.K," she wrote on Instagram in April. "We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom."
Orlando lets his feelings be known, too—like when he praised Katy's performance at King Charles III's coronation concert earlier this month.
"Immensely proud of you my my [sic] love," the Lord of the Rings star wrote on Instagram May 8. "You always bring the light."
To see more of their cutest moments from over the years, keep reading.