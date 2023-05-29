Orlando Bloom's Shirtless Style Leaves Katy Perry Walking on Air

Watch : Orlando Bloom Praises Katy Perry's Coronation Performance

Fine, fresh, fierce, Orlando Bloom has got it on lock—according to Katy Perry.

The "California Gurls" singer let her praise for the Carnival Row actor roar after seeing his look for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Last Friday night—er, rather during the day—Orlando attended the photo call for his new movie Gran Turismo in Cannes, France. For the May 26 event, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum wore a cream suit with green and blue stripes down the front, choosing to forgo a shirt underneath. And Katy was all for his OOTD.

"YAAAssss nooo shirttt," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a video shared by a consulting agency laChambre, "hawwwt diggityyyy dawwwg @orlandobloom."

Of course, Katy's level of attraction to Orlando has never been hot n cold. On the contrary, the "Wide Awake" artist has always let her love for her fiancé—with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2—shine like a firework.