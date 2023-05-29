Tom Hanks Expertly Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Date Night

This does impress us much.
Tom Hanks was in a league of his own on May 28 when he epically snuck into Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's couples pic at a Shania Twain concert in Los Angeles.
The hilarious photobomb made its way onto Kristen's Instagram feed, where the Frozen actress quipped that she and her husband "sat next to some really nice randos" during their party for two at the Hollywood Bowl.
"Dad was crying by the first song," she went on, "and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"
The photos reveal Kristen—in a bright orange beanie—and a bearded Dax taking a selfie in the crowd, with Tom getting them good by poking out behind them while sporting a black cap and shocked expression.
The stars actually turned the concert into a double date with Tom and his wife Rita Wilson—and got another money shot when they all posed for a sweet selfie during the evening. Even Shania approved, re-posting it and adding, "Love you guys."
For Tom and Rita, it seems like the concert was a way to celebrate their latest milestones forever and for always. The pair recently returned to Los Angeles after a trip to Boston, where the Forrest Gump star received an honorary degree from Harvard University and delivered the commencement address.
Before that, the spouses of 35 years were in France promoting their new movie Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival, with Rita remarking on Instagram, "What a joy to work with Wes Anderson and Tom along with an extraordinary cast."
For more proof that Tom and Rita are still the ones for each other, look back at their most precious moments together.