Tom Hanks Expertly Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Date Night

Tom Hanks hilariously crashed Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s date night, as he was seen popping up from behind to photobomb the couple's selfie at a Shania Twain concert.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 29, 2023 9:41 PMTags
Tom HanksKristen BellDax ShepardCouplesCelebritiesRita Wilson
Watch: Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree From Harvard: Watch His Speech!

This does impress us much. 

Tom Hanks was in a league of his own on May 28 when he epically snuck into Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's couples pic at a Shania Twain concert in Los Angeles. 

The hilarious photobomb made its way onto Kristen's Instagram feed, where the Frozen actress quipped that she and her husband "sat next to some really nice randos" during their party for two at the Hollywood Bowl. 

"Dad was crying by the first song," she went on, "and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!" 

The photos reveal Kristen—in a bright orange beanie—and a bearded Dax taking a selfie in the crowd, with Tom getting them good by poking out behind them while sporting a black cap and shocked expression. 

The stars actually turned the concert into a double date with Tom and his wife Rita Wilson—and got another money shot when they all posed for a sweet selfie during the evening. Even Shania approved, re-posting it and adding, "Love you guys."

photos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

For Tom and Rita, it seems like the concert was a way to celebrate their latest milestones forever and for always. The pair recently returned to Los Angeles after a trip to Boston, where the Forrest Gump star received an honorary degree from Harvard University and delivered the commencement address. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2

Breaking Down Every Twist in the Natalee Holloway Case

3

Tom Hanks Expertly Photobombs Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Date Night

Before that, the spouses of 35 years were in France promoting their new movie Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival, with Rita remarking on Instagram, "What a joy to work with Wes Anderson and Tom along with an extraordinary cast."

Instagram

For more proof that Tom and Rita are still the ones for each other, look back at their most precious moments together.

Ron Galella/WireImage
A Night to Remember

The duo was all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, in which Rita Wilson served as an executive producer. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Love Story

The Forest Gump star made sure he was on the red carpet to support his wife's film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in which she also served as executive producer. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 54 Below
All Smiles!

What a cheerleader! Tom Hanks held Rita Wilson close following her performance at 54 Below in New York City. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Mamma Mia!

Tom Hanks accompanied his wife on the red carpet of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which Rita Wilson executive produced. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Two Peas in a Pod

The couple looked fabulous as they attended the Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer event in Los Angeles, California. In a 2013 interview with Piers Morgan, Tom Hanks said, "When I met Rita, I thought 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be like when you are married to someone. It's supposed to be this carefree and easy.'" 

Presley Ann/WireImage
A Walk to Remember

The coupe shared a look of love as Rita Wilson accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Of course the biggest day of their lives, it's safe to say Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were each other's biggest fans they night they married in 1988. 

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

2

Breaking Down Every Twist in the Natalee Holloway Case

3

Tom Hanks Expertly Photobombs Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Date Night

4

Matty Healy Leaves a Blank Space on Where He Stands With Taylor Swift

5

Beyoncé’s Rare Message to "Angel" Blue Ivy Will Warm Your Soul