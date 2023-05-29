Tom Hanks Expertly Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Date Night

Watch : Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree From Harvard: Watch His Speech!

This does impress us much.

Tom Hanks was in a league of his own on May 28 when he epically snuck into Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's couples pic at a Shania Twain concert in Los Angeles.

The hilarious photobomb made its way onto Kristen's Instagram feed, where the Frozen actress quipped that she and her husband "sat next to some really nice randos" during their party for two at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Dad was crying by the first song," she went on, "and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"

The photos reveal Kristen—in a bright orange beanie—and a bearded Dax taking a selfie in the crowd, with Tom getting them good by poking out behind them while sporting a black cap and shocked expression.

The stars actually turned the concert into a double date with Tom and his wife Rita Wilson—and got another money shot when they all posed for a sweet selfie during the evening. Even Shania approved, re-posting it and adding, "Love you guys."