Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are kicking off this summer by turning up the heat.
The Deadpool star posted a picture of himself soaking up the sun in a sleeveless shirt that bared his biceps to Instagram Stories May 28, captioning it, "Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York."
And even the Gossip Girl alum—who took the photo—admitted it was a sizzling snap. So much so, in fact, that she re-shared it to her own Instagram Stories along with images of a pepper, bottles of Sriracha and a "caution: extra spicy" sign.
Over the years, Ryan—who announced Deadpool 3 last year—has worked with trainer Don Saladino.
"I've been working with Ryan for over a decade," the coach, who also works with Blake, told Esquire in 2021. "Every movie he got ready for I prepped him for. He's an incredible human being. He's very talented, athletic and humble. I can't take full credit because he has such a drive."
And Blake's post is one of the many times she and Ryan—who share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a baby whose name and sex have yet to be revealed—have cheered for each other and shown signs of support on social media. Although, the Age of Adaline actress and the Free Guy actor like to have fun with some playful teasing, too.
