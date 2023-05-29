Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Buff Transformation in Spicy Photo

Watch : Blake Lively Congratulates Ryan Reynolds on Wrexham Win

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are kicking off this summer by turning up the heat.

The Deadpool star posted a picture of himself soaking up the sun in a sleeveless shirt that bared his biceps to Instagram Stories May 28, captioning it, "Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York."

And even the Gossip Girl alum—who took the photo—admitted it was a sizzling snap. So much so, in fact, that she re-shared it to her own Instagram Stories along with images of a pepper, bottles of Sriracha and a "caution: extra spicy" sign.

Over the years, Ryan—who announced Deadpool 3 last year—has worked with trainer Don Saladino.

"I've been working with Ryan for over a decade," the coach, who also works with Blake, told Esquire in 2021. "Every movie he got ready for I prepped him for. He's an incredible human being. He's very talented, athletic and humble. I can't take full credit because he has such a drive."