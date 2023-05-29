Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Honors Dad by Performing With Foo Fighters Onstage

Watch : Taylor Hawkins' Wife Speaks Out 2 Months After His Death

All his life, Shane Hawkins will honor his dad through music.

A little more than a year after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at age 50, his 17-year-old son continued to carry on his father's legacy by joining the band onstage for their May 26 performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival.

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?" singer Dave Grohl asked the audience, per People. "Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!"

Shane then took the stage in Allston, Mass. to play drums for the group's 1995 song "I'll Stick Around," and it looks like it was truly a night to remember.

"Thanks for last night #foofighters," he wrote on Instagram after the show, "so much f--kin fun."

Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters revealed that drummer Josh Freese—who previously played for Guns N' Roses and Nine Inch Nails—would officially take over as their drummer as they embarked on their tour May 24. The rock band is also releasing its next album, But Here We Are, on June 2.