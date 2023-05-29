Succession's Sarah Snook Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Dave Lawson

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

Sarah Snook is forming her own line of succession.

The Succession star, 35, has welcomed her first child with husband Dave Lawson. Snook announced the little one's arrival by sharing a picture of herself watching the series finale of the HBO drama to Instagram May 29, and fans spotted what appeared to be the top of a baby's head in the photo.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," she wrote in part of her post. "And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

E! News has reached out to Snook's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

The news comes one day after Succession's four-season run came to an end (we won't include any spoilers here, but you can read the recap to find out what happens to the Roy family and their media empire).