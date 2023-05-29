Matty Healy Leaves a Blank Space on Where He Stands With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted During NYC Outing

It looks like Matty Healy isn't ready to speak now on where he stands with Taylor Swift.

The 1975 singer kept coy on the elephant in the room while performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show in Scotland on May 27.

Matty, 34, teased to the crowd that he wasn't planning to address any of their burning questions during the concert. "Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" he said, per the Daily Mail. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."

Fans speculated he was cryptically referring to his relationship status with Taylor, who he appears to be dating following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

However, neither star has publicly confirmed where they stand—and it seems Matty is keeping it that way.

E! News has previously reached out to reps for him and Taylor but hasn't received a comment on the romance rumors.