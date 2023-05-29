Matty Healy Leaves a Blank Space on Where He Stands With Taylor Swift

It looks like Matty Healy isn't ready to speak now on where he stands with Taylor Swift.
The 1975 singer kept coy on the elephant in the room while performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show in Scotland on May 27.
Matty, 34, teased to the crowd that he wasn't planning to address any of their burning questions during the concert. "Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" he said, per the Daily Mail. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."
Fans speculated he was cryptically referring to his relationship status with Taylor, who he appears to be dating following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.
However, neither star has publicly confirmed where they stand—and it seems Matty is keeping it that way.
E! News has previously reached out to reps for him and Taylor but hasn't received a comment on the romance rumors.
The dating speculation was fueled earlier this month after Matty was seen attending several of Taylor's Eras Tour shows and again after the pair were spotted holding hands on a restaurant outing in New York on May 11.
Matty has even bonded with the Grammy winner's family, as he was photographed two days later dancing with her dad Scott Kingsley Swift while she performed the song "22" at one of her Philadelphia shows. It looks like he's met some of her friends too as the duo were spotted at a star-studded gathering at New York's Electric Lady Studios, where Taylor records much of her music, the very next week.
One thing is certain: Taylor is the happiest she's ever been following her split from Joe.
"I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," she said during her May 20 show in Foxborough, Mass. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."