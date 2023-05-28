Proof Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Latest Date Night Was Hella Good

Watch : Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving "The Voice"

Allow Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to take you on a sweet escape.

The "God's Country" singer and the "Make Me Like You" artist stepped out for a cool date night in Los Angeles on May 26. For the evening, Blake donned a black short-sleeved shirt paired with jeans, while Gwen opted for a black puffer coat with dark jeans and boots.

This sighting of the couple—who tied the knot in 2021—comes just days after Blake said goodbye to his role as a judge on The Voice, the NBC competition series where his romance with Gwen first began.

"I'm trying to take it in," Blake exclusively told E! News ahead of the season 23 finale. "I've never really been good about taking in the moment while it's happening, so I'm trying to do that. Gwen and I talk about that a lot. She's like, 'Just try to take in.' We both struggle with that whenever something cool is happening."