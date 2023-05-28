Proof Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Latest Date Night Was Hella Good

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani stepped out hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Los Angeles on May 26, just days after he officially said goodbye to The Voice.

Allow Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to take you on a sweet escape.

The "God's Country" singer and the "Make Me Like You" artist stepped out for a cool date night in Los Angeles on May 26. For the evening, Blake donned a black short-sleeved shirt paired with jeans, while Gwen opted for a black puffer coat with dark jeans and boots.

This sighting of the couple—who tied the knot in 2021—comes just days after Blake said goodbye to his role as a judge on The Voice, the NBC competition series where his romance with Gwen first began.

"I'm trying to take it in," Blake exclusively told E! News ahead of the season 23 finale. "I've never really been good about taking in the moment while it's happening, so I'm trying to do that. Gwen and I talk about that a lot. She's like, 'Just try to take in.' We both struggle with that whenever something cool is happening."

When asked what's been a highlight of his time on The Voice, the 46-year-old gave a shout-out to Gwen. "I met my wife while I was here," he said. "So I would say that's been easily the best thing, that's been the best thing about my entire career journey really."

GAC / MEGA

Earlier this month, Blake marked another career milestone: Getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And during the May 12 ceremony, Gwen couldn't help but gush over her husband.

"There's nobody like him," she said. "He's a one-of-a-kind guy and the audiences all fall in love with him. He's humble, he's genuine and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton."

Gwen concluded her speech with a heartwarming message to Blake, "Everybody knows you're my dream come true. I love you."

Keep scrolling to read more of the couple's cutest quotes over the years...

Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

