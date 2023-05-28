Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Have a Gorgeous Date Night at Taylor Swift's Concert

Watch : How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

Bet they'll think about this for a while.

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry Teller were on holy ground May 27 when they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour alongside football player Aaron Rodgers. The NFL quarterback posted footage of the couple—who starred in Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me"—dancing their hearts out at the singer's latest show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Aaron captioned the video, "Taylor time."

Keleigh, who married the Divergent actor in 2019, also shared a photo of them toasting from inside the VIP tent at the concert. (See more photos of Keleigh and Miles at the show.)

The couple are longtime fans of the Grammy winner and were over the moon to star in her music video for the Red (Taylor's Version) track. "in @taylorswift we STAN," Keleigh captioned photos of herself with the mastermind on set. "I will be your invisible bride any day."