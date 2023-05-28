Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Have a Gorgeous Date Night at Taylor Swift's Concert

The next chapter of Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller's love story? Shaking it off at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in New Jersey.

Bet they'll think about this for a while. 

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry Teller were on holy ground May 27 when they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour alongside football player Aaron Rodgers. The NFL quarterback posted footage of the couple—who starred in Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me"—dancing their hearts out at the singer's latest show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. 

Aaron captioned the video, "Taylor time."

Keleigh, who married the Divergent actor in 2019, also shared a photo of them toasting from inside the VIP tent at the concert. (See more photos of Keleigh and Miles at the show.)

The couple are longtime fans of the Grammy winner and were over the moon to star in her music video for the Red (Taylor's Version) track. "in @taylorswift we STAN," Keleigh captioned photos of herself with the mastermind on set. "I will be your invisible bride any day."

But they aren't the only stars to step out for Taylor's concerts, with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attending the night prior. Keep scrolling to see Miles, Keleigh and more celebrities at the Eras Tour.

Miles Teller

Miles rocked out at Taylor's MetLife Stadium show on May 27, as photographed by Aaron Rodgers.

Keleigh Sperry Teller

Miles' wife Keleigh attended too, after the couple starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021.

Kathryn Gallagher

Dressed in a cardigan and wearing beaded friendship bracelets, the You actress captioned a photo of herself on the way to the New York show, "eras tour here i come baby."

Rachel Zegler

The Snow White actress explained, "i came dressed as betty" to Taylor's May 26 show in the New York area.

Laura Dern

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Shania Twain

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

Cara Delevingne

The model was in the audience for opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., later sharing photos of her trip to the desert.

Clea Shearer

The Home Edit organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

Danica Patrick

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona. 

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

JJ Watt

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience. 

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," JJ said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."

