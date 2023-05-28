Be a Part of Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's World With This PDA Video

Halle Bailey wants to be where DDG is.
The Little Mermaid star couldn't help but to pack some PDA with her boyfriend when they finally reunited following her whirlwind promotional tour for the new live-action Disney flick.
As seen in a TikTok set to an audio of Beyoncé singing "I am on to see my husband," Halle gleefully runs up to DDG (born Darryl Granberry Jr.) before sharing a long, passionate hug. Without breaking away, the 23-year-old then gives the rapper several kisses on the lips.
Halle captioned the May 26 post, "on my last day of press like.."
The actress and DDG, 25, first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, when they were spotted together at Usher's Las Vegas residency. Two months later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.
Since then, Halle—what's the word?—burns for DDG. When asked if she was "in love," the singer admitted to Essence last August, "Yeah. I would say that."
As Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Halle has also likened their relationship to her character's fairytale romance with Prince Eric.
"I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else," she told People in an interview published May 17. "And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."
"I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life," she continued. "I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."
And the feeling is mutual for DDG. "I've never been with nobody that's, like, really motivated me like she do," he told The Breakfast Club radio show in November, adding that he believes the two will "eventually" start talking marriage when the time comes.