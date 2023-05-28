Ashlee Simpson Shares the Secret to Her and Evan Ross' Decade-Long Romance

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

After almost a decade of marriage, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are still all about the L.O.V.E.

Married since 2014, the couple—who are parents to Jaggar Snow Ross, 7, Ziggy Blu Ross, 2, and Bronx Wentz, 14—who the "Pieces of Me" singer shares with Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz—may renew their vows with their kids for their tenth wedding anniversary next summer. But that doesn't mean Ashlee and Evan aren't going to make their make their upcoming ninth-year of marriage just as special.

"I will just celebrate our love," Ashlee told E! News in an exclusive interview at the WealthFlix Entrepreneur Summit in Hollywood. As for the secret to their long-lasting union, the 38-year-old shared, "Marriage takes work and understanding each other and it's so important to stay on point and grow with one another."

It also helps to share the same aesthetic when it comes to home decor. Ashlee serves as the creative director for Kempa Home, a line of furniture and accessories, and described her style as "very eclectic," with Evan sharing her design taste.