Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meaningful Present She Gives Her 4 Kids Each Year on Their Birthdays

Louis Vuitton bags are nice and all, but the best gifts Kim Kardashian gives her kids are entirely custom.

Explaining how challenging it can be to live up to her own best-mom-ever standards, the SKIMS founder shared the ace she has up her designer sleeve.

"Every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they're saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like," she revealed in the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

And now that North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, have each built up quite the stack, "It's so fun to see from the first year now," she continued, "one of 'em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they'll appreciate this."