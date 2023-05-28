Zayn Malik Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans in Rare Social Media Return

From dusk till dawn, Zayn Malik is grateful for his fans.
Though the "Pillow Talk" singer has remained mostly out of the public eye in recent years, he made a rare return to social media on May 27 to send a heartfelt message.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey," he tweeted, "especially to my fans who I owe my life to."
"Love and adore you," the One Direction alum continued, "and see everything you do for me."
Given that the 30-year-old is not typically active on the social media platform—he's only tweeted one other time in 2023 so far—his message delighted followers online.
"We adore YOU Zayn!" one Twitter user wrote. "So good to see your tweet. YOU MADE MY WEEK!!!" While another tweeted, "we're so proud of you and we will always support you!!"
Zayn's message comes one month after he appeared to tease a return to music on another social media platform, Instagram.
On April 6, Zayn sent fans into a frenzy when he posted a photo with producer Daniel Zaidenstadt from what looked to be a recording studio. While no details were given, it gave Zayn's supporters hope that new songs were on the way from the artist, who released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's 1971 song "Angel" in late 2022.
"Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour," he wrote on Instagram in November. "I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel' is out now - hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi."
When he's not working on music, Zayn—who was recently linked to Selena Gomez—is spending time away from the spotlight with his and Gigi Hadid's 2-year-old daughter, Khai Hadid Malik.
Back in March, Gigi shared insight into her co-parenting relationship with Zayn. While discussing her work commitments with The Sunday Times, the supermodel noted that she schedules jobs for "when Khai is with her dad."
"That she can be with both parents," she continued, "makes me very happy."