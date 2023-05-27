Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins

Watch : Hilary Swank Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank's most important role yet? Mom.

One month after the Oscar winner and husband Philip Schneider welcomed twins—a boy and a girl—Swank is sharing a glimpse inside her new chapter with her million dollar babies.

Alongside a photo of herself reading Owen Hart's picture book I'll Love You Forever to her twins, Swank wrote on Instagram Story May 26 that she's been "busy pouring my energy into caring for my 2 little loves."

However, as the 48-year-old continued, she wanted to take the time to spotlight certain items that she's turned to recently, including adorable baby clothes. Though, referencing her own wardrobe in the photo, Swank noted that, yes, she's wearing the "same outfit..different day."

Swank announced the arrival of her and Schneider's twins on Instagram April 9. "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned a photo with her son and daughter. "Posting from pure Heaven."