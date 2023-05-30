The Best Memorial Day 2023 You Can Still Shop Today: Wayfair, Amazon, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you need some time off to rest after your time off? If Memorial Day Weekend 2023 got the best of you and you didn't get to shop as much as you hoped, there's no need to despair because there are still some great sales you can shop today. The long weekend may be over, but there are still plenty of good deals on beauty, fashion, and home items that you can shop.
If you want to narrow down your shopping, here's your guide to the best post-holiday weekend sales right now, including some major discounts from your favorite stores.
The Best Memorial Day Home Deals You Can Still Shop
Dyson: Get up to $250 off select Dyson products.
Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, including the Casper, Snow, Original Hybrid, and Wave Hybrid Snow.
Mattress Firm: Save up to $500 on Tempur-Pedic mattresses, up to $600 on Stearns & Foster mattresses, up to $500 on Sealy mattresses, and up to $300 on Purple mattresses.
Parachute: Save 20% on Parachute bedding, mattresses, furniture, robes, and more home must-haves.
Ninja Air Fryer: Save 31% on the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer with 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crock-Pot: Get the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker for 40% off from Amazon.
KitchenAid Mixer: Save $200 on the KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer, which is available in six colors from QVC. Save $100 on select colors from Amazon.
Vitamix: Get $231 off the Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender at QVC.
Saatva: Take $650 off your order of $1,500 or more. Plus, get free mattress removal and setup.
Tempur-Pedic: Save 40% on the TEMPUR-Essential Mattress + Ease Power Base from Tempur-Pedic. Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets. Get $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases when you use the promo code 300FREE.
Yankee Candle: Don't miss these buy one, get one free deals on large Yankee Candles.
Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 30% off mattresses from Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Helix, Casper, and more.
Kohl's: Save up to 60% and get Kohl's lowest prices of the season.
Wayfair: Save 70% on Memorial Day clearance deals. Get 60% off outdoor furniture, 50% off bedding, 30% off grills, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop $50 cookware deals from GreenPan, BergHOFF, Cuisinart, and more.
QVC: Save on Homedics garment steamers, Serta mattresses, Dyson vacuums, and more home essentials.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of home decor products from Pottery Barn.
West Elm: Get up to 60% off home decor must-haves and get free shipping from West Elm.
Target: Shop 30% off deals on bedding and home accessories from Target.
Apt2B: Shop Apt2B's biggest sale ever and get up to 35% off sitewide on sofas, sectionals, dining room sets, bedroom furniture, and more.
Albany Park: Save 30% and get free shipping on sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs, and more from Albany Park.
Our Place: Save 20% sitewide and 25% on all bundles from Our Place.
Macy's: Get close out prices on cookware from Martha Stewart, Ayesha Curry Home, and GreenPan and more at Macy's.
Amazon Fire TV: Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD.
Toshiba TV: Don't miss this 31% discount on the Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire.
Insignia TV: Shop this 29% off deal on the Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV.
Dyson: Save 30% on Dyson vacuums at Walmart. Save $200 on select Dyson vacuums at QVC. Take $100 off select vacuums at Amazon.
Shark: Get 48% off select Shark vacuums at Amazon. Save $50 on Shark vacuums at Walmart. Get up to $225 off Shark vacuums from Wayfair.
iRobot: Get up to $300 off iRobot vacuums at Walmart. Save $150 on select iRobot vacuums from Amazon.
Avocado Green Mattress: Save 30% on a certified organic mattresses.
Tuft & Needle: Save up to $775 on mattresses from Tuft & Needle. Plus, you can get a 100-night trial and free shipping.
Serta: Get $900 off Serta mattresses, plus adjustable bases.
BeautyRest: Save $900 on BeautyRest mattresses and adjustable base sets.
Sealy: Save $350 on Sealy's most popular Posturepedic mattresses. Save up to $300 on on the Posturepedic Plus Collection and get a $200 Visa gift card. Buy one, get one free on Sealy adjustable pillows.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all mattresses and you can get free pillows and sheets.
Stearns & Foster: Save up to $600 on select mattress models and you will get a $300 Visa Gift Card with the promo code 300VISA.
Williams-Sonoma: Take 50% off cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more from Williams-Sonoma.
Away Luggage: Save $100 on luggage sets from Away.
Blendjet: Save 10% on one portable blender, 12% off 2, and 15% off 3+ portable blenders from Blendjet.
The Best Memorial Day Fashion Deals You Can Still Shop
Good American: Save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles from Khloé Kardashian's Good American, discount applied at checkout. Take 25% off full-price items with the code MAY25.
Madewell: Use the promo code WARMUP to save 30% on Madewell summer essentials.
BaubleBar: Save up to 70% during the BaubleBar jewelry and hair accessories. Get major deals on the BaubleBar Disney collection. Use the code STACKING to save 20% on full-price bracelets.
Nordstrom: Get 60% off SKIMS, Free People, Nike, Vince Camuto and more during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Cupshe: Get up to 80% off swimsuits, dresses, rompers, and more. Plus, get free shipping.
Lulus: Save an EXTRA 30% on Lulus sale styles when you use the promo code MDW30 at checkout.
Banana Republic: Use the promo code BRSUMMER to get 30% off at Banana Republic.
Abercrombie: Take 20% off select styles from Abercrombie.
Aerie: Get 40% off swim and take 50% off select styles.
American Eagle: Save up to 70% on your purchase.
Kate Spade Surprise: Get up to 75% off bags, shoes, and accessories.
J.Crew: Save 40% on your purchase and get an EXTRA 50% off the sale section with the code WEEKEND.
lululemon: Technically, lululemon is not having a sale, but you can get great prices on some of their top-sellers from the We Made Too Much section.
Coach Outlet: Save an extra 20% on hundreds of bags, shoes, and accessories already discounted at Coach Outlet.
The North Face: Save 30% on select The North Face styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Get an EXTRA 25% off the clearance section with Free People, Kate Spade, Good American and more, discount applied at checkout.
Coach: Save 50% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, and more.
Bare Necessities: Take up to 50% off bras, panties, swimsuits, activewear, and more.
Gap: Save 60% on Gap t-shirts, tanks, dresses, and shorts and 40% off everything else.
Calpak: Get 45% off luggage for Memorial Day Weekend.
CUUP: Save 30% off bras, panties, and swimwear sitewide.
Gymshark: Get an extra 30% off sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
shopDisney: Take 40% off clothing, toys, and more Disney must-haves.
Steve Madden: Use the code SPLASH to save 40% on select Steve Madden styles.
Old Navy: Don't miss these $15 and under deals on dresses, shorts, and swim from Old Navy.
Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off shorts, tanks, and summer essentials.
Beyond Yoga: Save 75% during the Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale.
adidas: Use the code SAVINGS for 55% off full-price and sale styles from adidas.
ASOS: Get 20% off your purchase with the code MAY.
LoveShackFancy: Don't miss these 75% off LoveShackFancy deals, discount applied at checkout.
Parade: Save 30% sitewide at Parade and save 40% on $125+ orders. Plus, there are 70% discounts on select styles.
Rachel Parcell: Get 50% off spring styles and 25% off summer pieces from Rachel Parcell.
Rifle Paper Co.: Save 25% on Rifle Paper Co. bags, hair accessories, shoes, and more.
ThirdLove: Save up to 50% sitewide on ThirdLove bras, panties, swimwear, loungewear, and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off $150+ orders.
Windsor: Save up to 60% on these styles from Windsor.
Cosabella: Use the code MEMORIAL20 to save 20% on bras, panties, and more from Cosabella.
Eberjey: Use the promo code SUMMER to save an extra 50% on Eberjey's sale section.
Carbon38: Use the promo code SUMMER20 for a 20% discount on activewear from Carbon38 on Beach Riot, Nike, and more top brands.
Commando: Save 20% on select styles from Commando.
Frankies Bikinis: Save 40% on select swimwear from Frankies Bikinis.
Showpo: Use the promo code FLASH30 to save 30% when you spend $100 at Showpo.
The Best Memorial Day Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop
Fenty Beauty: Save 50% on makeup and skincare from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Fenty Skin, no promo code needed.
Kylie Cosmetics: Save 20% on $50+ orders, 25% on $100+ orders, and 30% on $150+ orders from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.
Peter Thomas Roth: Save on your Peter Thomas Roth must-haves and glow into summer with the promo code MEMORIAL.
Sephora: Save 50% at Sephora with deals on select products from Urban Decay, Tarte, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and more top brands.
IT Cosmetics: Get 20% off sitewide on makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics.
bareMinerals: Take 50% off select makeup and skincare products, no promo code needed.
Beachwaver: Save 50% on curling irons, styling products, and more Beachwaver must-haves.
QVC: Get major discounts on Philosophy, NuFACE, Tarte, bareMinerals, Benefit Cosmetics, and more beauty steals.
Dermstore: Save 20% on SkinMedica, Paula's Choice, COSRX, and more top brands from Dermstore's Summer Sale.
Clarins: Step up your beauty routine and save 30% on the most-loved Clarins products. Plus, free shipping on every order.
KVD Beauty: Save up to 50% on select KVD Beauty products.
ghd: Get 25% off ghd hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, and styling products. Orders over $50 ship for free.
MAC: Take 25% off MAC summer's most-wanted beauty products.
OUAI: Save 20% sitewide on OUAI shampoo, conditioner, styling products, and more.
TooFaced: Save up to 60% off on select TooFaced makeup.
Nudestix: Use the code NUDEVIBESONLY to save 30% on NUDESTIX makeup and skincare.
Soko Glam: Save up to 30% K-Beauty skincare from Soko Glam.
PMD: Take 25% off sitewide on PMD beauty tools.
Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 50% on Dyson hair tools.
Ulta: Get 50% off hair care bestsellers from top brands including Bumble and Bumble, Pureology, Bio Ionic, and Kitsch. Use the code MAKEUP15 to save 15% on select makeup from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Cosmetics, and Tarte.
Fresh: Take 30% off Fresh cleanser, toner, serum, or moisturizer made from potent, natural ingredients.
Glamglow: Save 50% on Glamglow skincare value sets, which are already discounted.
Zitsticka: Use the code MEMORIAL to save 20% at Zitsticka.
Nordstrom: Save up to 60% on Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and more Nordstrom beauty brands.
NuFACE: Here's your last chance to take 20% off these NuFACE skincare devices.
Bluemercury: Use the code SUNNY to save 20% on EltaMD and PCA Skin.
Bio Ionic: Save 30% on $99+ orders from Bio Ionic with the promo code MDW30.
Mario Badescu: Get 15% off $35 orders, 20% off $50+ orders, 25% off $75+ orders from Mario Badescu.
Origins: Save 40% on skincare favorites from Origins.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day was Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales end?
The Memorial Day deals have been happening for days. A majority of sales ended on May 29, 2023, but there are still some great deals you can shop after the holiday weekend
Still shopping? Check out this $49 deal on $98 worth of Peter Thomas Roth products.