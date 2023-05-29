The 25 Best Amazon Deals to Shop on Memorial Day 2023: Air Fryers, Luggage, Curling Irons, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day Weekend is almost over, but don't worry there is still plenty of time to shop and score some major deals. For us shopping enthusiasts, it's a great opportunity to get some major discounts across all product categories.
There are too many good deals at Amazon to pass up. Plus, it's just so clutch to have that super-fast Prime Shipping. Pamper yourself with a discount on this Colgate teeth whitening kit. Save $30 on the TikTok-famous Revlon heated brush that you can use to get a salon-level blowout at home. Don't miss out on these 50% discounts on Yankee Candles. Save $120 on this Insignia Smart TV.
If there are too many good deals for you to keep track of, here are some standout picks you'll love.
Amazon Beauty Deals
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Dry and style your hair at the same time with this heated styling brush from Revlon. Get a sleek, straight style or a bouncy blowout look. This product has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in several colors.
A shopper said, "Wow is the only way I can describe this! I actually enjoyed straightening my hair! Cut my styling in 1/2 than my older round brush! The size and shape of it covers so much more hair at a time too! Wish I found this sooner but so happy I found it now."
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings
You may think you're getting a deep clean with your toothbrush and floss, but you can take things to the next level when you add this water flosser to your routine. It is just what you need to effectively clean your teeth and massage the gums. You will marvel at all of the gunk this thing removes and it will become a staple in your routine. This product has 94,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Absolutely amazing and worth every penny spent. My teeth are really close together and floss can be really hard to get in between teeth at times. This works miracles! I now look forward to my next dentist appt to see the results"
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen, Works with iPhone and Android
You'll want to showcase your smile when you add this teeth whitening system to your routine. The LED light plugs into your phone and each treatment only takes 10 minutes.
A shopper said, "Cleaned teeth well. Went from having light yellow teeth to full white in a week and a half. Would recommend."
Bestope Makeup Brushes Kit
If you can't remember the last time you bought makeup brushes, it's time to restock. This 16-piece set has everything you need and it's highly rated with 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 12 colors.
Aleath 3 Barrel Curling Iron
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy and super quick with this 3-barrel iron with 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "I was skeptical with the price being so low compared to other brands but this thing is a power horse! I absolutely love it and I've used it multiple times now."
Another raved, "Super cute and easy to use! I've never used this tool on my hair before, but it was super easy to figure out!"
Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron
The hair tool has a 24K gold-plated barrel with an extra-long cool tip (so you won't burn yourself). This curling iron heats quickly up to 430℉ and it's ideal for all hair types. The device also has rheostat, which memorizes your favorite heat setting, so you won't have to select that every single time you want to style your hair in three minutes.
Amazon has 11 barrel sizes to choose from. This curling iron has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Tech Deals
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Don't miss this 35% discount on Beats wireless headphones. They have 40 hours of listening time, 56,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and they come in four colors.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
This looks like a pair of headphones, but it's actually a hands-free neck fan that I cannot get enough of. It has 22,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in many colors. This is a must-have for a hot day, especially if you're going to be outside for a while.
Insignia All-New 50-Inch Class F30 Series Led 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Take your entertainment to the next level with an Insignia Fire TV. It has 4 times the resolution of Full HD, Alexa voice control, and access to thousands of apps and channels, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, and YouTube. It has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Skip the dry cleaners and the irons by steaming the wrinkles out of your clothes. A wrinkle-free ensemble is the best way to present yourself to the world. This steamer has 63,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love using it.
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
Amazon Luggage Deals
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set, Expandable
These two-piece sets are available in 38 colors and they have 41,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The rolling suitcase has sturdy wheels and both pieces are made from expandable material.
A shopper reviewed, "This two piece affordable TSA approved travel set is perfect! It appears small once unpackaged, but it easily takes on a weeks worth of clothing including jeans, two pairs of shoes, toiletries and other essentials. It closes with ease. Its matching smaller bag with front pouch was roomy enough for all of my art supplies, device adapters, makeup and with room to spare. TSA will love you for traveling with this one."
Nishel 4 Sections Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Organizer
This toiletry bag is just what you need to hold all of your full-sized essentials with compartments to stay organized. The main compartment is water-resistant too. You can use this in your everyday life or when you travel, since it easily hangs. It comes in six colors and it has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Jumpsuit and Dress Deals
Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress
You'll feel like you're in your favorite t-shirt in this dress that's way more comfortable and looks chic. There are 38 colors and prints to choose from. This dress has 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits
This jumpsuit is just as chic as it is comfortable. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 4X. Choose from 34 colors. This style has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yathon Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress
You'll want one of these summer dresses in every color. There are 50, by the way. This dress looks much more expensive than it actually is and it has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouges Short Sleeve V-Neck Party Dress
This is one of those effortless looks that works for casual and dressed up occasions. Plus, it has pockets. It comes in many colors and prints with sizes ranging from small to 3X. The Ouges Short Sleeve V-Neck Party Dress has 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Women’s Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist With Pockets
This lightweight dress has a belt that you can tie in the front, on the side, or at the back. It also has two pockets, and who doesn't love a dress with pockets? The dress is available in stripes, solid colors, animal print, and there are also some long-sleeve options. This dress has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Women’s Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress
Doesn't this floral print make you feel ready for summer? This maxi dress comes in 28 colors and prints.
Amazon Activewear Deals
Chrleisure Leggings With Pockets- Set of 5
5 pairs of leggings for $48 is a can't-miss deal. This set comes in 15 color combinations and has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love this stretchy fabric.
Wirarpa Biker Short 4 Pack
You can never have too many pairs of biker shorts, right? This four-pack is such a good deal and there are 7 colors to choose from. Shoppers left 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes
These knit sneakers are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. They come in several colors and have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Deals
Yankee Candles
A great ambiance is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for any season and mood. These have 62,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Use this air fryer to crisp, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and more. It works quickly and it is a great way to cook food with less fat. This air fryer has 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NutriChef Non-Stick Kitchenware Pots & Pans-11 Pcs
This cookware set has 11 pieces and it comes in several colors. It has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews with one shopper sharing, "Really digging this set! Look even fresher in person than online. Cooked up a nice pan full over fried rice. Cooked perfectly and cleaned up super easy."
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals have been happening for days, but don't worry because you still have plenty of time to shop.
What should I buy on Memorial Day 2023?
This holiday weekend is a great time to save on home, fashion, and beauty products.
What stores have the best Memorial Day deals?
There are major savings at Anthropologie, J.Crew, Good American, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Pottery Barn, and Target among other great retailers.
