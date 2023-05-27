Get $91 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Eye Makeup for Just $40

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If the eyes are the window to the soul, eye makeup serves as the drapes. Or something like that. Great eye makeup can make a major difference. A volumizing mascara is a simple way to take your makeup to the next level. Some black liner is a classic that will always be in style. And, of course, you can complete your look with some eyeshadow. Whether you opt for a subtle daytime look or something more bold, a bit of eyeshadow can be such a game-changer for your beauty routine.

If you want to elevate your eye makeup game, don't miss this chance to get a MAC Cosmetics bundle with eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner for just $40 from QVC. If you bought all of these separately, it would cost $91. MAC is one of those brands you can always rely on. These formulas will last without smudging or creasing throughout the day. MAC is a great investment because you can use these products every day for months without running out.

Pamper yourself with the MAC Now You See Me Extra Dimension Eye Set. You deserve it.