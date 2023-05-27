Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Our Wildest Dreams Come True at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Watch : See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's cruel summer is set to Taylor Swift's love songs.

Shawn and Camila—who announced their breakup in November 2021 but seemingly reconciled at Coachella in April 2023—enjoyed a night out at Taylor's latest Eras Tour concert outside of New York City on May 26.

The pair were spotted in the crowd at MetLife Stadium, with Camila rocking a plunging back top and colorful skirt and Shawn in a white cutoff shirt and jeans. (See photos and videos of the duo at the concert.)

It's just the latest public outing for the singers, who showed some sweet PDA near a NYC coffee shop earlier this week before twinning in matching black ensembles during a SoHo shopping trip the next day in the Big Apple.

But this concert clearly holds a special place in their hearts, as both have previously collaborated with Taylor. Camila, 26, performed as an opener on her last tour for reputation, with Shawn making a surprise performance at a Los Angeles show. The 24-year-old was later featured on a remix of the titular track from Lover.