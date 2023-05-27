Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Our Wildest Dreams Come True at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made an enchanting entrance at Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour show outside New York City on May 26.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's cruel summer is set to Taylor Swift's love songs. 

Shawn and Camila—who announced their breakup in November 2021 but seemingly reconciled at Coachella in April 2023—enjoyed a night out at Taylor's latest Eras Tour concert outside of New York City on May 26. 

The pair were spotted in the crowd at MetLife Stadium, with Camila rocking a plunging back top and colorful skirt and Shawn in a white cutoff shirt and jeans. (See photos and videos of the duo at the concert.)

It's just the latest public outing for the singers, who showed some sweet PDA near a NYC coffee shop earlier this week before twinning in matching black ensembles during a SoHo shopping trip the next day in the Big Apple.

But this concert clearly holds a special place in their hearts, as both have previously collaborated with Taylor. Camila, 26, performed as an opener on her last tour for reputation, with Shawn making a surprise performance at a Los Angeles show. The 24-year-old was later featured on a remix of the titular track from Lover. 

As for Shawn's love story with Camila? They vowed to remain "best friends" after the split, but things have seemingly turned romantic once more, as they were seen kissing at the Coachella Music Festival last month. However, neither has addressed where they stand. 

Keep reading to see some other celebrities who have rocked out at Taylor's Eras Tour shows.

TikTok
Kathryn Gallagher

Dressed in a cardigan and wearing beaded friendship bracelets, the You actress captioned a photo of herself on the way to the New York show, "eras tour here i come baby."

Twitter
Rachel Zegler

The Snow White actress explained, "i came dressed as betty" to Taylor's May 26 show in the New York area.

Instagram
Laura Dern

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Instagram
Shania Twain

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The model was in the audience for opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., later sharing photos of her trip to the desert.

Instagram
Clea Shearer

The Home Edit organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

Instagram
Danica Patrick

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona. 

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

Instagram
JJ Watt

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience. 

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," JJ said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."

