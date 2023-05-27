Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Double Date With Her Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford's Supermodel REUNION!

Austin Butler seems to be fitting right in with Kaia Gerber's family.

The actor joined girlfriend Kaia, 21, and her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for an intimate dinner at Roberta's in Culver City, Calif. on May 25.

Cindy kept it casual in jeans, a dark top and black leather-style jacket worn with a gold chain-link bracelet, while her mini-me Kaia was ready for business—wearing dark trousers, a white blouse and a chic duster worn with loafers and a tote bag.

As for Austin, the 31-year-old rocked brown pants, a white tee, a bomber jacket and a bright blue baseball hat. In the snapshots, he kept his eyes glued to his phone as he was photographed walking near the restaurant.

The family outing comes a month after Kaia and Austin's last red carpet date night at the TIME100 Gala in New York, where the Elvis star was among those named the most influential people of 2023. The couple—who confirmed their romance in January 2022—showed some PDA at the party by holding hands once inside.